Free Intraday Tips with Daily Stock Market Updates by TradeIndia Research

-- Reliance Industries helped equity benchmarks extending gains in noon trade. The stock rallied 10 percent, hitting nearly 8-year high after announcements of tariff plans.Its contribution to benchmarks is nearly 100 percent and its current weightage in the Nifty is 6.01 percent, close to Infosys that has 6.02 percent weightage.The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 188.01 points or 0.65 percent to 28949.60 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 49.25 points or 0.55 percent at 8957.10.However, the broader markets underperformed benchmarks, trading flat on balanced market breadth.Dr Reddy's Labs | ITC | Infosys | TCS | Tata Motors | Bharat Electronics | Power Grid | Axis Bank | ONGC | HPCL | BPCL | Castrol India | Castex Technologies | Metalyst Forgings | Disa | ITD Cementation and Elantas Beck are stocks, which are in the news today.Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys gained 2.76 percent at USD 15.29 and Wipro added 1.05 percent at USD 9.62.In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 0.59 percent at USD 8.47 and HDFC Bank rose 3.15 percent at USD 72.62.In the other sectors, Tata Motors advanced 3.11 percent at USD 34.50 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 0.55 percent at USD 43.71.BUY HINDALCO 180 PEABOVE 1.95,T1- 2.50,T2- 3.40,SL BELOW 1.0.