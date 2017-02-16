 
News By Tag
* Free intraday tips
* Sensex
* Nifty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Free Intraday Tips with Daily Stock Market Updates by TradeIndia Research

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 188.01 points or 0.65 percent to 28949.60
 
 
free-intraday-tips-tradeindia-research
free-intraday-tips-tradeindia-research
BANGALORE, India - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Reliance Industries helped equity benchmarks extending gains in noon trade. The stock rallied 10 percent, hitting nearly 8-year high after announcements of tariff plans.

Its contribution to benchmarks is nearly 100 percent and its current weightage in the Nifty is 6.01 percent, close to Infosys that has 6.02 percent weightage.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 188.01 points or 0.65 percent to 28949.60 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 49.25 points or 0.55 percent at 8957.10.

However, the broader markets underperformed benchmarks, trading flat on balanced market breadth.

Dr Reddy's Labs | ITC | Infosys | TCS | Tata Motors | Bharat Electronics | Power Grid | Axis Bank | ONGC | HPCL | BPCL | Castrol India | Castex Technologies | Metalyst Forgings | Disa | ITD Cementation and Elantas Beck are stocks, which are in the news today.

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys gained 2.76 percent at USD 15.29 and Wipro added 1.05 percent at USD 9.62.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 0.59 percent at USD 8.47 and HDFC Bank rose 3.15 percent at USD 72.62.


In the other sectors, Tata Motors advanced 3.11 percent at USD 34.50 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 0.55 percent at USD 43.71.

Free Intraday Tips (https://www.tradeindiaresearch.com/freetrial.php) BUY HINDALCO 180 PE

ABOVE 1.95,

T1- 2.50,

T2- 3.40,

SL BELOW 1.0.

Website: https://www.tradeindiaresearch.com

Toll Free Contact Number: 18003157801

Contact
TradeIndia Research
18003157801
tradeindiaresearch07@gmail.com
End
Source:TradeIndia Research
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Free intraday tips, Sensex, Nifty
Industry:Finance
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Share Market Tips, Equity Market Tips PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share