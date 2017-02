Awards and Honors at the New Horizons International Conference

Our New Horizons Team

-- At the recent New Horizons International Conference, New Horizons Learning Group illustrious instructor's took five of the "Excellence in Training" awards home this year. The "Excellence in Training" Awards recognize the Top 25 Application and Top25 Technical Instructors in our worldwide network. Our Instructors and Mentors have consistently demonstrated to the world, that New Horizons Learning Group is the premier computer training provider. Over 14,000 Application Instructors and almost fifteen hundred Technical Instructors taught classes at our centers last year.Our top instructors are Bill Sullivan, 5time award winner and "Classroom Champion", Nick Lane, 4time recipient, Gabe Chapa, 4time and our first instructor to walk the stage to receive an award for both Applications and Technical instruction, Mia Gwyn, 2time winner, and walking the stage for the first time were KentTouminen and Dennis Thibodeaux. These names therefore represent the top 3% of all the instructors in the field. To qualify for this award, Instructors first must be in the top 10% of all instructors in evaluations in the network. The level required this year to meet the minimum number of evaluations was 720 for Applications and 190 for Technical instructors.In addition, our campus in San Diego was recognized as the Top Revenue Center for Large Market of the Year, a monumental achievement showcasing the hard work and dedication of our team.NH Learning Group has been serving businesses and individuals in Arizona, California and Nevada community for over 35 years. With convenient locations, we offer a wide range of technical, application and business skills courses. As the world of computer technology continues to evolve at light speed, New Horizons helps the world's workforce stay proficient with the latest technologies and achieve their career goals. It's what we've been doing better than anyone else for years, and what we plan to do well into the future.If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Terry Mott at (888) 825-6684 or email at tmott@nhlearninggroup.com