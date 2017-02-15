News By Tag
Awards and Honors at the New Horizons International Conference
Our top instructors are Bill Sullivan, 5th time award winner and "Classroom Champion", Nick Lane, 4th time recipient, Gabe Chapa, 4th time and our first instructor to walk the stage to receive an award for both Applications and Technical instruction, Mia Gwyn, 2nd time winner, and walking the stage for the first time were KentTouminen and Dennis Thibodeaux. These names therefore represent the top 3% of all the instructors in the field. To qualify for this award, Instructors first must be in the top 10% of all instructors in evaluations in the network. The level required this year to meet the minimum number of evaluations was 720 for Applications and 190 for Technical instructors.
In addition, our campus in San Diego was recognized as the Top Revenue Center for Large Market of the Year, a monumental achievement showcasing the hard work and dedication of our team.
NH Learning Group has been serving businesses and individuals in Arizona, California and Nevada community for over 35 years. With convenient locations, we offer a wide range of technical, application and business skills courses. As the world of computer technology continues to evolve at light speed, New Horizons helps the world's workforce stay proficient with the latest technologies and achieve their career goals. It's what we've been doing better than anyone else for years, and what we plan to do well into the future.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Terry Mott at (888) 825-6684 or email at tmott@nhlearninggroup.com.
Terry Mott
***@nhlearninggroup.com
