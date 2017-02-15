 
Where And How To Sell Your Stuff Online

ExtraCarbon is a platform where you can sell your waste or used item and earn from it. You can either earn cash or shopping credits. It is a one stop place where you can sell waste and earn with just few clicks that too from your home.
 
 
GURGAON, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Now a day it is quite easy to sell and buy stuff online, just a few clicks and whatever you like is bought and selling has also become equally easy. Click a picture, upload and you get a buyer for the stuff. There are many platforms where you can sell your used goods and earn a good amount of money.

ExtraCarbon is a platform where you can sell your waste and old items for cash or shopping credits. It is a one stop place where you can sell waste and earn with just few clicks that too from your home. At ExtraCarbon we closely work with our society and the local people to bring them together to work for a better and green future. ExtraCarbon uses this simple method of online selling and buying with a twist. On our website, you can sell scarp or recyclable goods and earn shopping points to buy new stuff. You can either opt for shopping credits or take cash while selling your stuff at ExtraCarbon.

To obtain our services to have to follow just these simple steps:

. You need to register with us to gain your shopping credits.

· You can request a scrap pick up even without registering. You need to provide your details like name, address, email, phone number, mode of payment and a pick-up date. With just these details our green superheroes will reach you to pick up the stuff from your house.

· You can also sell your used stuff here. You just need to register then click a picture of the stuff and post it with your name and other details like price and address.

· You can also buy new products online through our Jhoomley section.

Selling stuff like scrap for recycle purpose or selling your well maintained old stuff which you do not need any more to others who can use it has been made very easy and user friendly by ExtraCarbon. Now you do not need to go to any kabadiwala and bargain to get the right price for the scrap nor you have to go through all the selling websites to find the best and prompt service to sell your old stuff. You just need to visit one website and do both. ExtraCarbon offer both the services under one website. Sell scrap at a price that no kabadiwala will give and buy old stuff at an unimaginable price.

For Sell your stuff please give a missed call at 9069140696 or WhatsApp Pictures to 9650527700 or logon to http://extracarbon.com/home/sell

Media Contact
Priyanka
Marketing Manager
180030701065
hello@extracarbon.com
Source:
Email:***@extracarbon.com
Tags:Scrap Buyer, Sell Scrap Online, Kabadiwala
Industry:Environment
Location:Gurgaon - Haryana - India
Subject:Services
