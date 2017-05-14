News By Tag
Extracarbon: An Online Portal to Sell Old Items Online
Extracarbon is a platform where you can sell your waste and old items online for cash or shopping credits. It is a one stop place where you can sell waste and earn with just few clicks that too from your home.
Our brownie points are:
• You can register on our site and gain shopping credits while selling to buy second hand or new stuff.
• You can request a scrap pick up from your location even without registering. Just provide your details like name, address, email, phone number, mode of payment and a pick-up date and our green superheroes will reach you to pick up the recyclable waste from your house.
• With just few clicks you can sell your used stuff here. The best part is that our process is very simple. You just need to upload a picture will all the product details and you are done.
• You can not only sell but as well as buy new stuff from our Jhoomley section and buy second hand goods registered by other sellers.
• If you have gained shopping points after selling scrap you can use them to do shopping on our website.
With us you do not need to go anywhere to sell your old items rather sell it with us with just few click. We not only have the option of cash payment but also, we pay with shopping credits which you can use to buy any goods you like from our website.
Bygone are the days when you had to go to kabadiwalas to sell old stuff now these facilities are just a few click away. Extracarbon is just another step towards online selling and buying. You can find many websites of the same genre but the above-mentioned points make our website different. Extracarbon offer both the services under one website making both selling and buying easier.
Click here to sell your stuff online: http://extracarbon.com/
Click here to request pickup to your door step: http://extracarbon.com/
Media Contact
Priyanka
Marketing Manager
180030701065
***@extracarbon.com
