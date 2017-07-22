News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Find How Sell Your Stuff Online
Extracarbon is a one stop platform where you can sell your waste or used item and earn from it with just few clicks that too from your home.
But the real question is how to sell it? Well, for that google has solved your problem as you can go online and select any site that buys old stuff. But if you are living in India then you have a really good option that is the Extracarbon. Extracarbon is a platform where you can sell your waste and old items for cash or shopping credits. It is a one stop place where you can sell waste and earn with just few clicks that too from your home.
Extracarbon uses the simple method of online selling and buying with a twist. On our website, you can sell scarp or recyclable goods and earn shopping points to buy new stuff. You can either opt for shopping credits or take cash while selling your stuff at Extracarbon.
Our main attraction points are:
1. You can register and gain shopping credits to buy second hand or new stuff.
2. You can request a scrap pick up from your location even without registering. Just provide your details like name, address, email, phone number, mode of payment and a pick-up date and our green superheroes will reach you to pick up the recyclable waste from your house.
3. With just few clicks you can sell your used stuff here. The best part is that our process is very simple.
4. You can not only sell but as well as buy new stuff from our Jhoomley section and buy second hand goods registered by other sellers.
5. If you have gained shopping points after selling scrap you can use them to do shopping on our website.
Bygone are the days when you had to go to kabadiwalas to sell newspapers or plastics now these facilities are just a few click away. Extracarbon is just another step towards online selling and buying. You can find many websites of the same genre but the above-mentioned points make our website different. Extracarbon offer both the services under one website making both selling and buying easy.
Click here to sell your stuff: http://extracarbon.com/
Contact
Priyanka
Marketing Manager
180030701065
hello@extracarbon.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse