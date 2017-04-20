Now Buying And Selling Your Stuff Is Easier

Extra Carbon lets you sell your scrap and unused items all at the click of a button. You can even buy and sell scrap items that you are hoping to get rid of.

Media Contact

Priyanka

Marketing Manager

180030701065

hello@extracarbon.com

-- Gone are the days when you had to carry all your scrap and unused items all the way to the yard to sell it. In this era of technology where everything has become easier, buying and selling scrap has too. The whole process of scrapping has become much easier for both the buyers and the sellers.Thanks to the internet you can now connect to plenty of buyers and sellers online. There are several platforms online which allow you to sell and buy scrap.is one such platform where you can easily buy or sell your scrap and unused household items. It is very convenient to sell your scrap on this online platform because of the following features:· You can get a direct quote just by uploading a picture of your scrap and sending it to us.· You can buy and sell second hand items.· You can avail easy pickup of all your scrap items at your house.· You can also schedule a pickup for all the recyclable items in your house.· You get the best prices for all your scrap.· Convenient scrap pickup and up-front cash payment.Saving time and enabling you to earn that extra cash isn't just all. As they say, one man's trash is another man's gold, Extra Carbon makes sure that your scrap is either bought by someone else or is sent for recycling. This is your bit towards the environment. So, get on your feet and start hoarding for all that is not useful to you and you want to get rid of. Extra Carbon will find a place where your stuff goes better. All you got to do is just send a picture of your scrap or unused stuff and get a quote. If you like it, schedule a pickup and make some money.