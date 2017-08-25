News By Tag
An Online Place to Sell Old Stuff Online – Extracarbon
Digitalization has made its way to all the sectors of the industry thus making buying and selling of old stuff easier than ever. Now with the help of an online portal like Extracarbon you can sell your old stuff online hassle free.
Extracarbon is an online portal where you can sell your old stuff online for cash or shopping credits. It is a one stop destination to sell waste and earn with just a few clicks that too from the comfort of your home. Extracarbon closely works with our society and the locals bringing them together to work for a better and a greener future. Extracarbon works on the simple method of online selling and buying with a twist. On the Extracarbon website, you can sell scarp or recyclable goods along with second hand items and earn shopping points to buy new stuff from Extracarbon's Jhoomley section. You can either opt for shopping credits or take cash while selling your old stuff at Extracarbon.
The best part of selling your old stuff on extracarbon is that you do not have to leave your home even to bring your old stuff to us as we have a team known as the green superheroes who will visit you at a time which is appropriate for you to collect all your old stuff from your door step. Thus with Extracarbon you can sell all your old stuff from the comfort of your home with just a few clicks.
Bygone are the days when you had to run to kabadiwalas to sell your old stuff now this facility is just a click away. Extracarbon is just another step towards online selling and buying of old stuff at best prices. You may find many websites of the same genre but Extracarbon offers both buying and selling of the old stuff facility under the same site, thus it makes Extracarbon different from the other sites out there.
Click here to sell your stuff online: http://extracarbon.com/
Contact
Priyanka
Marketing Manager
180030701065
***@extracarbon.com
