News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Now, Selling Your Old Stuff Is Easier Than Ever
With digitalization making its way to all the sectors of the industry selling your old stuff has become easier than ever. As now with the help of an online portal like Extracarbon you can sell your old stuff with just few clicks.
Extracarbon is a platform where you can sell your waste and old items online for cash or shopping credits. It is a one stop place where you can sell waste and earn with just few clicks that too from your home. Extracarbon closely work with our society and the local people to bring them together to work for a better and green future. Extracarbon uses the simple method of online selling and buying with a twist. On our website, you can sell scarp or recyclable goods and you can even sell second hand items and earn shopping points to buy new stuff. You can either opt for shopping credits or take cash while selling your stuff at Extracarbon.
The best part of selling your old stuff with us is that you do not have to leave your house even to get all the stuff to us as we have a team who will visit you at a time appropriate to you to collect all your old stuff from your door step. Thus now you can sell all your old stuff from the comforts of your home with just a few clicks. We not only have the option of cash payment but also, we pay with shopping credits which you can use to buy any stuff you like from our website's Jhoomley section.
Bygone are the days when you had to go to kabadiwalas to sell old stuff now these facilities are just a few click away. Extracarbon is just another step towards online selling and buying. You can find many websites of the same genre by as Extracarbon offers both the facility that is selling old stuff and buying new or old stuff under the same site, thus it makes Extracarbon different from the other sites out there.
Click here to sell your old stuff now: http://extracarbon.com/
Media Contact
Priyanka
Marketing Manager
180030701065
***@extracarbon.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse