 
News By Tag
* Smart Motors Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Smart Motors Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Smart Motors Market

Industry:
Research

Location:
Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the global smart motors market is accounted for $1.03 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $1.69 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.21% from 2015 to 2022. The smart motors market has been witnessing remarkable growth, mainly driven by its energy efficient nature. Cost reduction of equipment along with increasing effectiveness, increasing demand for smart motors in various speed adjustable applications and requirement of less onsite and wiring space are the key factors driving the market growth.On the other hand, low implementation rate and huge capital investment are restraining the market. Increasing smart motors in industrial applications and integration of internet of things in industrial processes offer great investment opportunities for players in the market.

Industrial sector leads the market globally with the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest market share strongly driven by the advanced infrastructure. The U.S. is likely to remain as the key market for smart motors throughout the forecast period driven by its high adoption rate and development. The Asia Pacific smart motors market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR amongst all regions due to rapid industrialization in emerging nations such as China and India.

Some of the major players in the global market include, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Teknatool International Ltd, ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Moog Animatics, Lenze Group, Technosoft SA, Robotshop, Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ebm - papst Group, MDC Vacuum Products LLC. and Roboteq, Inc.

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/smart-motors-market

Component Types Covered:
• Motor
• Variable Speed Drive
• Intelligent Motor Control Center

Applications Covered:
• Automotive
• Aerospace & Defense
• Commercial
• Consumer Electronics
• Industrial
• Residential
• Other Applications

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/smart-motors-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:Smart Motors Market
Industry:Research
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share