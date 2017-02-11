News By Tag
Smart Motors Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Industrial sector leads the market globally with the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest market share strongly driven by the advanced infrastructure. The U.S. is likely to remain as the key market for smart motors throughout the forecast period driven by its high adoption rate and development. The Asia Pacific smart motors market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR amongst all regions due to rapid industrialization in emerging nations such as China and India.
Some of the major players in the global market include, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Teknatool International Ltd, ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Moog Animatics, Lenze Group, Technosoft SA, Robotshop, Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ebm - papst Group, MDC Vacuum Products LLC. and Roboteq, Inc.
Component Types Covered:
• Motor
• Variable Speed Drive
• Intelligent Motor Control Center
Applications Covered:
• Automotive
• Aerospace & Defense
• Commercial
• Consumer Electronics
• Industrial
• Residential
• Other Applications
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement
