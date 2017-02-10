News By Tag
Dr. Niki Elliott featured as an Authentic Messenger in SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE
The Innerlight Method founder shares her journey of helping empaths and intuitives
Niki is the founder of Innerlight Sanctuary, a virtual village or empathic and intuitive people. She is a bestselling author of two books, The Intuitive Mother and I Feel Your Pain: A 7-Step Survival Guide for Empaths, Intuitives and Highly Sensitive People. In her interview with SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE, Niki talks about the life-changing experience that led her down the path of helping empaths and intuitives.
"It blew the lid off of my sense of reality, my sense of spirituality, and my sense of what's possible for the human mind and the human spirit. So, from that experience, and then beginning to understand what it meant to be an intuitive empath, empath meaning someone who can intuitive and psychically register the emotional and physical pains of other people in their body and read them as intuitive messages, but perceive them as if they were their own pain, that experience and that understanding and beginning to train with teachers who understood what that meant, totally shifted my career path. It enhanced my own spiritual journey in life, and it had me look differently at the children that I worked with in schools as an educator and as an administrator.,"
SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, four times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Read the magazine here for free: www.positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
