News By Tag
* Classical
* Free
* Violin
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Baroque and Romantic Elegance: Music for Solo Violin
Paul Stein will talk about life in an orchestra and his experiences as a music teacher and as a performer of family concerts with Chamber Music Express. He created the Chamber Music Expressensemble in 1985 to introduce classical music to audiences at schools and libraries. He has moderated seminars and lectured at the Los Angeles Philharmonic Institute and conventions of the Music Teachers Association of California. He has been a featured soloist at the Hollywood Bowl and has worked with Zubin Mehta, Carlo Maria Giulini, Andre Previn, Esa-Pekka Salonen, as well as Gustavo Dudamel. He was principal second violinist with the Colorado Symphony and performed with the Santa Fe Opera orchestra. Born in Dallas, Paul received a Bachelor of Music from Southern Methodist University and Master of Music from Yale University. His hobbies include bridge, bird watching and aquariums, and he lives with his wife in Monrovia.
Don't miss this special, free night of music in San Marino!
1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108-2595 ● Phone: (626) 300-0777
For more information, visit our website www.CrowellPublicLibrary.org
Media Contact
Crowell Public Library
626-300-0777
***@cityofsanmarino.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse