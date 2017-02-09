Baroque and Romantic Elegance: Music for Solo Violin

 
February 2017





SAN MARINO, Calif. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Bach, Tchaikovsky, Delius and John Williams are the featured composers in a program devoted to tender gestures and romantic exuberance on Tuesday, March 14 at Crowell Public Library in San Marino.  Violinist Paul Stein, a 35 year member of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will perform.  The unaccompanied violin demonstrates many colors and melodic contours.  Bach specifically wrote some of his most profound music for violin and the richness of his harmonies which will be on display this evening, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the Library's Barth Community Room.

Paul Stein will talk about life in an orchestra and his experiences as a music teacher and as a performer of family concerts with Chamber Music Express.  He created the Chamber Music Expressensemble in 1985 to introduce classical music to audiences at schools and libraries.  He has moderated seminars and lectured at the Los Angeles Philharmonic Institute and conventions of the Music Teachers Association of California.  He has been a featured soloist at the Hollywood Bowl and has worked with Zubin Mehta, Carlo Maria Giulini, Andre Previn, Esa-Pekka Salonen, as well as Gustavo Dudamel.  He was principal second violinist with the Colorado Symphony and performed with the Santa Fe Opera orchestra.  Born in Dallas, Paul received a Bachelor of Music from Southern Methodist University and Master of Music from Yale University. His hobbies include bridge, bird watching and aquariums, and he lives with his wife in Monrovia.

Don't miss this special, free night of music in San Marino!

 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108-2595 ● Phone: (626) 300-0777

For more information, visit our website www.CrowellPublicLibrary.org

