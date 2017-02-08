News By Tag
Display Decision-Supportive Signage using New Coiled Tether
Coiled Tethers are a versatile merchandising solution that can be used in multiple applications and mount to uprights, shelves, counters, boxes and other flat surfaces. Available in five styles, the tethers stretch and recoil to retain their shape for long-lasting use.
The new style features a split ring on one end to hold laminated cards and other signage, and a wing nut on the other end to secure the tether to shelving or displays. The 6" long tether stretches to 42" in length and is constructed of durable black polyurethane;
Additional tether styles include: Coil with Split Rings; Coil with Ring & Wing Nut; Coil with two Adhesive Pads; Coil with Pen & Adhesive Pad; and, Coil with Ring & Adhesive Pad.
Additional lengths, styles and colors can be made to order (minimum quantities apply).
FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.
For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com. View product web page: Coiled Tether with Split Ring and Wing Nut (http://www.ffr.com/
