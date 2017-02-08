 
News By Tag
* Tether Sign Holder
* Coiled Tether Signholder
* Plastic Coiled Tether
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Twinsburg
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Display Decision-Supportive Signage using New Coiled Tether

 
 
FFR Coiled Tether
FFR Coiled Tether
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tether Sign Holder
Coiled Tether Signholder
Plastic Coiled Tether

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Twinsburg - Ohio - US

TWINSBURG, Ohio - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Display valuable product information to aid shopper decisions and boost sales using the new Coiled Tether with Split Ring and Wing Nut from FFR Merchandising.

Coiled Tethers are a versatile merchandising solution that can be used in multiple applications and mount to uprights, shelves, counters, boxes and other flat surfaces. Available in five styles, the tethers stretch and recoil to retain their shape for long-lasting use.

The new style features a split ring on one end to hold laminated cards and other signage, and a wing nut on the other end to secure the tether to shelving or displays.  The 6" long tether stretches to 42" in length and is constructed of durable black polyurethane; the metal split ring measures 1/2" I.D.

Additional tether styles include: Coil with Split Rings; Coil with Ring & Wing Nut; Coil with two Adhesive Pads; Coil with Pen & Adhesive Pad; and, Coil with Ring & Adhesive Pad.

Additional lengths, styles and colors can be made to order (minimum quantities apply).

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.  View product web page:  Coiled Tether with Split Ring and Wing Nut (http://www.ffr.com/coiled-tethers)
End
Source:FFR Merchandising
Email:***@ffr.com
Phone:800-422-2547
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FFR Merchandising, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share