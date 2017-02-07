News By Tag
* Travel
* Offer
* Wales
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Get 10% of your Easter break stay at Lyons Holiday Parks
Lyons Holiday Parks are offering short breaks over Easter with 10% off at the following parks, Lido Beach in Prestayn from £149 at, Winkups in Abergele from £200, Robin Hood in Rhyl from £305, Woodlands Hall in Ruthin from £305. The 10% Discount will be automactially applied upon booking.
Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show at the NEC Birmingham will be held from 21-26 February 2017. The event is the UK's largest start of season showcase and every February thousands of outdoor fans and their families head to the NEC to see caravans, motorhomes, campervans, tents, trailer tents and folding caravans, caravan holiday homes and lodges, campsites and destinations, tow cars and 4X4s, accessories, awnings and porches.
At the show there will be over 350 exhibiters and advanced tickets start at just at £7, with children 15 years and younger going free, as well as free parking and a Show guide included. For both the newcomer and enthusiast alike the Show has something for everyone.
To book your Easter break adventure head to Lyons Holiday Parks (http://www.lyonsholidayparks.co.uk)
Contact
Lyons Holiday Parks
***@lyonsholidayparks.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse