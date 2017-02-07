 
February 2017





Get 10% of your Easter break stay at Lyons Holiday Parks

 
 
4a7001_ff52e92b00184e5b983ddbac69040aa3
CONWY, Wales - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Book your Easter stay at Lyons Holiday Parks now and save 10% when booking a short Easter break stay from Friday April 14 to Monday April 17 2017.

Lyons Holiday Parks are offering short breaks over Easter with 10% off at the following parks, Lido Beach in Prestayn from £149 at, Winkups in Abergele from £200, Robin Hood in Rhyl from £305, Woodlands Hall in Ruthin from £305. The 10% Discount will be automactially applied upon booking.

Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show at the NEC Birmingham will be held from 21-26 February 2017. The event is the UK's largest start of season showcase and every February thousands of outdoor fans and their families head to the NEC to see caravans, motorhomes, campervans, tents, trailer tents and folding caravans, caravan holiday homes and lodges, campsites and destinations, tow cars and 4X4s, accessories, awnings and porches.

At the show there will be over 350 exhibiters and advanced tickets start at just at £7, with children 15 years and younger going free, as well as free parking and a Show guide included. For both the newcomer and enthusiast alike the Show has something for everyone.

To book your Easter break adventure head to Lyons Holiday Parks (http://www.lyonsholidayparks.co.uk) website to find out more.

