North Wales Caravan Show 2017 Dates Announced

 
 
North Wales Caravan Show 2017
CONWY, Wales - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 North Wales Caravan show will take place at Nant Hall Hotel in Prestatyn, North Wales, LL19 9LD. This is an annual event showcasing the best of what North Wales has to offer in terms of holiday homes.

The annual event offers an opportunity for potential holiday homes buyers to visit and seek out the latest innovations in caravans of not yet available to buy caravans and luxury lodges.

Guests who attend will all receive a complementary information pack, light refreshments and a variety of entertainment throughout the show as well as the chance to take a tour around some of the finest holiday homes available in North Wales from well-known providers such as Willerby, Swift and Carnaby.

The show will also be hosting a variety of special offers throughout the event, with discounts on site fees, caravans and additional extras all available.

Not only will there be a chance to view the upcoming caravan releases, but also caravan parks such as Lyons Holiday Parks will also be present, representing their eclectic range of parks to suit a variety of personalities including families and the luxury market. Attendees will be able to discuss their options of static caravans for sale in North Wales (http://www.lyonsholidayparks.co.uk/holiday-home-sales) with the experts to find something to meet their holiday home needs.

The show will be open from 10am until 5pm between September 16th and October 1st, with the first day offering an array of live entertainment, and a buffet lunch from 12pm at Nant Hall Hotel in Prestatyn.
Source:
Email:***@lyonsholidayparks.co.uk
Tags:Static Caravans, North Wales, Wales
Industry:Travel
Location:Conwy - Wales - Wales
