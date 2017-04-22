News By Tag
Lyons unveils their latest caravan: The Discovery
Lyons are proud to announce the availability to purchase The Discovery caravan at an exclusive price of £19,995, available in selected Lyons parks. This spacious caravan cannot be found at any other caravan park, so be sure to make your investment quick before they are all gone! This caravan has been created in partnership with Willerby Holiday Homes to bring you the best caravans possible in the exciting area of North Wales.
The caravans themselves measure 28ft x 10ft, offering a generous internal space with two bedrooms: one twin room and one double. Both bedrooms feature full-length wardrobes and bedside cabinets for the best home away from home feeling.
Other features of the Discovery caravan include: energy efficient PVCu double glazed windows, under floor insulation, a generous family bathroom, contemporary kitchen features, fixed dinette seating area, wraparound seating in the lounge, a gas fire and many other features to ensure that you have everything you need to make your caravan holiday as comfortable as possible.
This caravan is perfect for both families and couples and is available in a range of park that have high-quality facilities and entertainment options.
If you are interested in buying a Discovery caravan in North Wales and are looking for more information then head over to the website to make your enquiry (http://www.lyonsholidayparks.co.uk/
