September 2017
North Wales Caravan Show Returns on 16th September!

 
 
PRESTATYN, Wales - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The North Wales Caravan Show returns this year and will be held at Nant Hall Hotel in Prestatyn. The show will start on Saturday 16th September and will run for just over two weeks, until Sunday 1st October.

At the show, you will be able to view the latest not-yet-available-to-buy holiday homes and luxury lodges from all over the major manufacturers. Experience the latest innovations in travel-related technology and find the perfect holiday home for you and your family so that you can call North Wales your home away from home.

The show will run from 10am until 5pm every day, including live entertainment and a buffet on the launch day from 12 noon. You can wander through the exhibition at a relaxed pace, and enjoy the state-of-the-art holiday homes that unfold before you. Some of the industry's leading manufacturers will be showing their newest holiday homes; some of which aren't even for sale yet!

All guests will receive a complimentary information pack, featuring all the information about the homes that are exhibited and more. Leading holiday home providers will be present, including Carnaby, Willerby and Swift. Parks such as Lyons Caravan Parks will also be present, allowing you to browse what they can offer, including a wide range of priorities from the height of luxury to those that specialise in family-friendly options.

There will be experts on hand to answer any questions you may have, wcj and offer assistance when it comes to securing the perfect holiday home.

Situated within the grounds of the show is a large children's activity playground, keeping the kids entertained all day, free of charge! Admission and car parking is also free, and with some amazing deals on offer on site, it's an unmissable event this autumn!

If you live a short drive away from the area, why not make a day of it, and make the most of the beautiful surroundings and fantastic attractions that are dotted around the region? Prestatyn is not far from Rhyl, where there is a fantastic aquarium the whole family can enjoy. The area boasts a plethora of beautiful beaches, and fantastic coastline walks for an active morning, followed by a relaxed afternoon browsing some of the best holiday homes on the market.

So, head to Nant Hall Hotel between the 16th of September and the 1st of October for the very best Wales holiday homes for sale! (http://www.lyonsholidayparks.co.uk/holiday-home-sales)

Contact
Lyons Holiday Parks
***@lyonsholidayparks.co.uk
End
