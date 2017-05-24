News By Tag
Lyons 2017 Willerby Holiday Home Event Extended
Alongside the opportunity to explore the latest range of Willerby holiday homes, there are many other attractions taking place during the event, including free bubbly, face painting, complementary food and an outdoor bar which will keep everyone in the family happy.
All of the models on show are available to be purchased at any of the ten Lyons holiday parks, including the Robin Hood Park where the event is hosted. With an ever-expanding range of attractions, from pirate themed crazy golf to conservatory's and re-landscaping, Lyons ensure that every park is kept in great condition for all who visit to enjoy during their holidays.
If you are looking to buy a static caravan in North Wales (http://www.lyonsholidayparks.co.uk/
