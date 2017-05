Lyons 2017 Willerby Holiday Home Event Extended

Willerby Home Event

-- From the weekend beginning the 26May until mid-June, Lyons Holiday Parks are hosting the 'New Model Launch of 2017 Willerby Holiday Homes' at the Lyons Robin Hood Park. This is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to come by and see the latest innovations in static caravans, as well as receive exclusive offers on brand new holiday homes.Alongside the opportunity to explore the latest range of Willerby holiday homes, there are many other attractions taking place during the event, including free bubbly, face painting, complementary food and an outdoor bar which will keep everyone in the family happy.All of the models on show are available to be purchased at any of the ten Lyons holiday parks, including the Robin Hood Park where the event is hosted. With an ever-expanding range of attractions, from pirate themed crazy golf to conservatory's and re-landscaping, Lyons ensure that every park is kept in great condition for all who visit to enjoy during their holidays.If you are looking to buy a static caravan in North Wales ( http://www.lyonsholidayparks.co.uk/ holiday-home- sales ), head to the website to enquire further about what Lyons Holiday Parks can offer, or visit this fantastic event to explore the parks for yourself! The event ends in mid-June (date to be confirmed) so be sure to visit as soon as possible to make the most of the exclusive new customer and existing customer deals available on the latest range of Willerby caravans!