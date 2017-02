L-Tron Refreshes Popular 4910LR Driver's License Reader Purpose-Built for Law Enforcement

The 4910LR Driver's License Reader streamlines ticketing and accident reporting

-- L-Tron Corporation announces a refresh of the 4910LR driver's license reader. L-Tron's 4910LR is purpose-built for electronic ticketing (eCitation) and incident & accident reporting, allowing officers to drastically improve efficiency and accuracy.The 4910LR DL Reader captures barcode information on driver's licenses and registrations so officers can easily populate form fields and reports in seconds.The refreshed 4910LR DL Reader is being offered at a new, lower cost with the same great features.Easily stored in squad cars with familiar mic-style form factor.Fast scanning in all lighting conditions (including the dark!).Read a driver's license barcode instantly with a push of a button.Eliminate repetitive manual handwritten and keyboarding errorsOfficers spend less time on the side of the road and more time on patrol.The 4910LR can be configured to work with any software that supports driver's license input. L-Tron works with over 40 independent software vendors and the 4910LR can also be configured to work with public e-citation and accident reporting software applications, including TraCS, MOVE, eCWS, KYOPS, SECTOR, eTicket and E-TIX.- Schenectady CountySpecializing in hardware for today's squad car, L-Tron's solutions have been implemented in thousands of municipalities across 40+ states over the last 14+ years. To learn more, please visit L-Tron's eCitation microsite here: https://www.l- tron.com/ecitation- resources