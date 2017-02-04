 
News By Tag
* Order Fulfillment
* Pick To Light
* Track & trace solutions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* East Granby
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Pcdata USA hires new systems engineer

Pcdata USA hires systems engineer with extensive network and data-center infrastructure knowledge.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Order Fulfillment
Pick To Light
Track & trace solutions

Industry:
Services

Location:
East Granby - Connecticut - US

EAST GRANBY, Conn. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Pcdata USA, the North American division of Pcdata, a global leader in Pick- and Put to Light order fulfillment and tracking solutions for the supply chain industry, announced the hire of a new systems engineer to support its growth in the North American market.

'I am very pleased we have been able to add such an experienced person to our operations team', says Russell Powell, Operations Manager at Pcdata USA. 'Shane Porcello's deep understanding of network/data-center infrastructure, as well as Windows platforms, from XP to Windows Server 2012, not only expands our knowledge, but also deepens it in areas which will benefit us as a company'.

Powell continues; 'Given Shane's track record, I'm confident he will be contributing to the continued growth of the company in a very short amount of time'.

Pcdata's Pick-, and Put to Light solutions are part of a lean process, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally, the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata lowers that cost through leading edge Pick to Light systems.

About Pcdata USA
Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers flexible, simple and smart warehouse optimization solutions. For more information visit www.pcdatausa.com (http://www.pcdata.nl) and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/PcdataUSA.

Pcdata USA will be exhibiting at ProMAT 2017 Booth #S4167 in Chicago, IL from April 3-7, 2017.

Media Contact
Nicole van Zijderveld
Pcdata USA
nicole.van.zijderveld@pcdatainc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pcdatainc.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pcdata USA PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share