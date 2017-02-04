News By Tag
Pcdata USA hires new systems engineer
Pcdata USA hires systems engineer with extensive network and data-center infrastructure knowledge.
'I am very pleased we have been able to add such an experienced person to our operations team', says Russell Powell, Operations Manager at Pcdata USA. 'Shane Porcello's deep understanding of network/data-
Powell continues; 'Given Shane's track record, I'm confident he will be contributing to the continued growth of the company in a very short amount of time'.
Pcdata's Pick-, and Put to Light solutions are part of a lean process, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally, the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata lowers that cost through leading edge Pick to Light systems.
About Pcdata USA
Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers flexible, simple and smart warehouse optimization solutions. For more information visit www.pcdatausa.com (http://www.pcdata.nl) and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/
Pcdata USA will be exhibiting at ProMAT 2017 Booth #S4167 in Chicago, IL from April 3-7, 2017.
Media Contact
Nicole van Zijderveld
Pcdata USA
nicole.van.zijderveld@
