Pcdata USA 100+ PickCart startup with nationwide US clothing retailer hugely successful

-- Pcdata USA, the North American division of Pcdata, a global leader in Pick and Put to Light order fulfillment and tracking solutions for the supply chain industry, successfully started up its 100+ PickCart operation with a nationwide US clothing retailer early February."The customer is very pleased with the initial productivity gains they are seeing", says Antonio Rodrigues, Senior Sales Manager at Pcdata USA. "As are we at Pcdata of course, it proves once again the pick cart value proposition in real world circumstances", Rodrigues continues. "Both productivity as well as order fulfillment accuracy has dramatically improved at the site. The phased go-live means that not all 100+ carts are already active, but the initial results have been so positive that the customer wants to look at implementing Pcdata PickCarts at their next facility already. That speaks more to how positive the customer is about the solution than anything I could say".Rodrigues continues: "Our proprietary in-house designed hardware is very flexible in its application and can be reconfigured for different types of cart's sizes and shapes depending on the need. Different areas with the warehouse have different cart needs, and our solution is ideally suited to adapt to these specific needs".Pcdata's Pick- and Put to Light solutions are part of a lean process, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally, the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata lowers that cost through leading edge Pick to Light systems.Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers flexible, simple and smart warehouse optimization solutions. For more information visit http://www.pcdata.nl Pcdata USA will be exhibiting at ProMAT 2017 Booth #S4167 in Chicago, IL from April 3-7, 2017.