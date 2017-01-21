News By Tag
Pcdata USA hires new sales manager
Pcdata Inc., the North American division of Pcdata, a global leader in Pick- and Put to Light order fulfillment and tracking solutions for the supply chain industry, announced the hire of a new sales manager.
"I am very happy we found Daniel Lawson to the join the team. He brings with him an extensive knowledge and understanding in the warehousing and logistics world", says Marc Braun, president of Pcdata's North American operations, "and adding staff to keep up with current and projected demand for our products and solutions is the right thing to do".
Braun continues; "At the same time, Daniel still has some more to learn about Pcdata solutions and benefits and I am happy we are starting the training process right away".
Pcdata's Pick-, and Put to Light solutions are part of a lean process, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally, the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata lowers that cost through leading edge Pick to Light systems.
About Pcdata USA
Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers flexible, simple and smart warehouse optimization solutions. For more information visit www.pcdatausa.com and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/
Pcdata USA will be exhibiting at ProMAT 2017 Booth #S4167 in Chicago, IL from April 3-7, 2017.
Media Contact
Nicole van Zijderveld
Pcdata USA
860 844 1086
***@pcdatainc.com
