Pcdata USA obtains 100+ pickcart order with major US clothing retailer
"We are very proud of being awarded the contract", says Antonio Rodrigues, Sales Manager at Pcdata North America. "It proves the compelling nature of our pick cart value proposition"
"Our proprietary in-house designed hardware is very flexible in its application and can be reconfigured for different types of cart's sizes and shapes depending on customer requirements. Different areas within the warehouse have different cart needs, and our solution is ideally suited to adapt to these specific needs".
Pcdata's Pick and Put to Light solutions are part of a lean process, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors and significant cost savings. Resulting in increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata lowers that cost through leading edge Pick to Light systems.
About Pcdata USA
Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers flexible, simple and smart warehouse optimization solutions. For more information visit www.pcdatausa.com. and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/
Pcdata USA will be exhibiting at ProMAT 2017 Booth #S4167 in Chicago, IL from April 3-7, 2017.
Contact
Pcdata USA
Nicole van Zijderveld
860 844 1086
nicole.van.zijderveld@
