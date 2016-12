Pcdata USA obtains 100+ pickcart order with major US clothing retailer

Contact

-- Pcdata USA, the North American division of Pcdata, a global leader in Pick and Put to Light order fulfillment and tracking solutions for the supply chain industry, obtained a contract for a 100+ PickCart project with a major US clothing retailer."We are very proud of being awarded the contract", says Antonio Rodrigues, Sales Manager at Pcdata North America. "It proves the compelling nature of our pick cart value proposition", Rodrigues continues. "The Pcdata PickCart comes with route optimization, which automatically calculates and displays the shortest walking distance through the warehouse, based on the orders loaded onto the cart at any particular time, thereby minimizing walking time"."Our proprietary in-house designed hardware is very flexible in its application and can be reconfigured for different types of cart's sizes and shapes depending on customer requirements. Different areas within the warehouse have different cart needs, and our solution is ideally suited to adapt to these specific needs".Pcdata's Pick and Put to Light solutions are part of a lean process, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors and significant cost savings. Resulting in increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata lowers that cost through leading edge Pick to Light systems.Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers flexible, simple and smart warehouse optimization solutions. For more information visit www.pcdatausa.com. and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/ PcdataUSA Pcdata USA will be exhibiting at ProMAT 2017 Booth #S4167 in Chicago, IL from April 3-7, 2017.