Pcdata hires new Baking Business Development Director
Pcdata, a global leader in Pick- and Put to Light order fulfillment and tracking solutions for the supply chain industry, announced the hire of Ralf Ulmer, as Director Business Development Baking.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Ralf as part of the Pcdata team', says Ruud Hendrix, Global Director sales and marketing for Pcdata. 'It's not every day that you find someone with his extensive expert knowledge and understanding of the Baking Industry, AND paperless dispatch technology', Ruud adds. "And adding staff to keep up with current and projected demand for our products and solutions is the right wcj thing to do. Ralf will focus on growing our market leadership position in the baking industry across the world.'
Ralf started in his new role at Pcdata on October 1st, 2017. He can be reached at ralf.ulmer@pcdata.nl.
About Pcdata
Pcdata is a global logistics systems leader for consumer goods, and partner of choice in the industrial baking world. With over 1000 systems installed across the globe, in more than 35 countries – including over 200 systems in North America, we work with some of the most prestigious brands around the world. Pcdata has over a quarter century of experience developing, manufacturing and implementing warehouse optimization and tracking and tracing solutions. Pcdata offers flexible, simple and smart warehouse optimization solutions. For more information visit www.pcdata.nl.
Contact
Pcdata BV
Ruud Hendrix
***@pcdata.nl
