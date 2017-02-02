News By Tag
Newborn Screening Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Dry blood spot test segment is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly launching new and advanced products. Due to cost effectiveness and time effectiveness provided by mass spectrometry, tandem mass spectroscopy market dominated the global newborn screening technology market. North America accounted for the largest share in newborn screening market followed by Europe. Rapid technological advancements due to considerable R & D activities, enhanced insurance coverage and stable healthcare infrastructure are the major factors favouring the North American market over the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly expanding healthcare industry and rising awareness.
Some of the key players in this market include GE Healthcare, Covidien, Plc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Masimo Corp., Perkinelmer, Inc., AB Sciex LLC, Natus Medical Inc, Waters Corporation, Trivitron Healthcare , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc, Illumina, Inc. and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.
Test Types Covered:
• Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD)
• Dry Blood Spot Test
• Hearing Screen
Product Covered:
• Reagents and Assay Kits
• Pulse Oximetry Instruments
• Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments
• Hearing Screening Instruments
o Hearing Screening Accessories
o Hearing Screening Devices
Technologies Covered:
• Hearing Screen
• Enzyme Based Assays
• Tandem Mass Spectrometry
• Pulse Oximetry
• Electrophoresis
• DNA-based Assays
• Immunoassays
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement
