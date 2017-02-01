 
Kelly Bangert Draws On His Entrepreneurial Successes To Create "Total Business Mastery" Training

Years of Personal Business Experience and Deep Investment in Education Drives SoCal Based Visionary's Comprehensive, Affordably Priced Programs in Entrepreneurship, Branding, Social Media and SEO
 
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Becoming a police officer with the Riverside City Police Department when he was 21, Kelly Bangert achieved a dream that he had all through his childhood growing up in Southern California. Because he grew up poor with a single mom who struggled to feed and clothe him and his siblings, he was grateful for the steady paycheck, medical and dental benefits and opportunity to make a difference in people's lives.

         For most people, that would be the epitome of success. But Bangert's equally unrelenting passion for business and entrepreneurial instincts kicked in quickly, and within six months on the job, he started a construction company out of his apartment bedroom. When he was 28, he was injured in the line of duty and the police department medically retired him – a moment he viewed as a blessing because he could focus full time on his construction company. His success in construction led him to many other successful ventures over the years, and by 2007, he also owned a floor coating business (launched in 2001) and a mortgage company (started in 2005) in addition to buying and selling real estate.

         When the economic crash of 2008 began affecting his businesses, Bangert got in a mode of reflecting back on his journey as an entrepreneur and the powerful lessons he had learned the hard way via trial and error.

"This method," he says, "is extremely expensive and I made more costly mistakes than I could count. For many years, I had been thinking about creating an Entrepreneur Course that could harness the key points of all of my hard-won wisdom and expand upon them with the outside input of other business experts. My idea was to streamline an education for new and struggling entrepreneurs, with an A to Z course that covers it all – how to start a business, understand how business works, the role of an entrepreneur, economic principles, small business basics, business organization and marketing basics."

But that's just the start of the vision that has now resulted in his Total Business Mastery training series. The four multi-media training courses Bangert and his team have developed – which will be available for purchase in late January 2017 - include Branding/How To Brand You and Your Company; Entrepreneur/How To Start Your Own Business; SEO/How To Rank High in Search Engines; and Social Media/How To Be A Social Media Expert.

"With the internet today and the dominance of social media, it's an absolute must in every business to master all four areas in business in order to have a fighting chance of achieving success. I have spent tens of thousands of dollars learning what works and what doesn't work on Branding and SEO. I have also hired experts in each area to help me develop these courses."

Throughout his years of research for these programs, Bangert discovered that there was no online course available that had anything close to the amount of content and videos that his courses have – and that his competitors' price range for these is from $3000-10,000. His are listed at only $497 each. "I wanted to create a price point that the masses could afford," he says.

In addition to doing numerous radio interviews in late January 2017, Bangert's launch of his Total Business Mastery training series will include a tour across the U.S. offering free business workshops designed to sell the courses. He is booked as a keynote speaker at several events and will be offering the courses there as well. They will also be available for purchase at www.kellybangert.com.

Phase One in the rollout is geared on selling the courses. Phase Two will be the offering of private and group coaching calls with Bangert and monthly seminar/webinar subscriptions. As the marketing unfolds, he will also be seeking and using celebrity endorsements.

"The most important thing I've learned over the years is that you are your own best investment," Bangert adds. "Always invest in yourself, your education, your future and your family. Never settle because you deserve the best. In order to have more, you have to be more and do more!"

Learn more at http://www.kellybangert.com/about/
