Forex Education Expert Nehemiah Douglass' '17 Goal: To See #1000LivesChanged
The Founder of Vision Trading Network Has Helped Hundreds Find Success In Currency Trading With A System That Brings Consistent Wins, Profits and Peace of Mind
Laying the foundation for his current niche as a forex trading expert, Douglass spent the first three years of his career in accounting and finance, which gave him an empowering overview of how banks and financial institutions operate. He learned that the foreign exchange market, which includes buying, selling and exchanging currencies at current or determined prices, is the largest market in the world in terms of volume of trading,. Once he saw the vast potential for profit, he was hooked.
Excited to learn more and share his experiences with equally passionate traders, Douglass got involved in forex social media groups online. In mid-2015, he connected with his Canadian based future partner, and began to share ideas and send trade signals, which are alerts to buy or sell at the optimal time. These Skype conversations got his entrepreneurial wheels spinning, and soon they decided to brand themselves and launch Vision Trading Network, LLC.
Marketing exclusively through social media like Facebook and Twitter, where Douglass has over 6,000 followers, the company – whose trademark slogan is "The Trading World is Yours" and whose philosophy is "Only the wise trade networks" – has found relatively quick success. With enrollment numbers now in the hundreds, they are employing the hashtag #1000LivesChanged as a reachable goal in 2017.
The principles' youth – both just turned 24 – has also contributed to a good deal of media buzz. Douglass was featured on "The Brian Tracy Show" (hosted by renowned author, speaker and business development expert Brian Tracy) and "Wall Street Business Radio" in Atlanta. Vision Trading Network was selected as one of 20 companies to appear on Tracy's show. The host interviewed Douglass about the forex market, the company's movement and their service to others. Segments on them are also scheduled to air on FOX, ABC, NBC and CBS. In addition to numerous mentions on multiple blogs and podcasts, Douglass has personally been approached to be in the April 2017 issue of Forbes Magazine.
Douglass and his partner have been swamped with testimonials from their students worldwide, revealing individual success stories. To date, while students range in age from 16-55, about 95 percent of them are 20somethings excited about finding ways to earn income while circumventing an uncertain job market. While the bulk of them are in the U.S., Vision Trading Network has students everywhere from South Africa and Iceland to The Philippines and Norway.
As advertised, Vision Trading Network's trademark package, The Forex Fortune Factory, teaches how to "absolutely dominate the Forex Markets for consistent wins, profits and peace of mind." Students will learn how to understand and simplify market behavior, and how to turn this simplification into consistent profiting trades. The entire FFF strategy is revealed in step-by-step PDF's! After watching each training video, students can refer to that module's checklist to ensure that they have implemented every step.
The FFF Binary Mastery Training Course is designed to get users up and running as quickly as possible. It is idea for those who fancy the idea of two to five minute profits without tons of market analysis.
Prior to 2017, Douglass and his partner sent their students to brokers that they had been personally using. Early this year, however Douglass took his business to the next level with the launch of his own brokerage firm, Illuminated Markets, Ltd.
"I am happy to have put something out into the world that has benefited so many people and will continue to benefit more," he says. "I want to see our #1000LivesChanged movement completed by summer 2017, and from there, see how far we can take this!"
Read more at http://visiontradingnetwork.com/
