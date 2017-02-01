News By Tag
Easy-to-Shop Powered Vending Shelf Protects High-Theft Product
The system helps protect high-theft products, specifically men's replacement razor blades. Products are kept faced and organized in the dispensing system with integrated and adjustable self-facing pushers. Shoppers depress a bold "Push" button for access to product. The system features a time delay between button depressions and lock outs between dispenses when limit is reached, while lights flash between dispenses and a verbal message is given to inform shoppers when unit is locked down.
For additional protection, a dry relay "trigger" can communicate with other in-store devices (for example, the store sound system).
The Product Overstock/Return Shelf located at the top of the unit allows store personnel to secure overstock items and customers to return unwanted items. Plug-in LED lighting and battery-powered skylight hood options illuminate packaging.
The system, constructed of beige powder-coated steel, has a stackable design with a common dispensing tray to maximize vertical pack-out. Shelves are adjustable depth and can fit approximately 10 facings.
Additional sizes and colors can be made to order (minimum quantities apply.)
FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.
For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.
