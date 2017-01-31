Bridging the Digital Divide: The Calgary Bridge Foundation for Youth to Receive 100 Donated Laptops

ERA and Hitachi Solutions Canada, Ltd. partner to provide a truckload of donated tech

Kristi Gartner

Kristi Gartner

-- The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is thrilled to announce the upcoming donation of 100 refurbished laptops to The Calgary Bridge Foundation for Youth (CBFY). The laptops, provided by ERA's donor Hitachi Solutions Canada, Ltd. (Hitachi), will be professionally data wiped and refurbished, and will be delivered to CBFY on February 102017.Too often, the lack of a computer creates challenges for immigrant families, especially those from low-income backgrounds. ERA first provided CBFY with a donation of 60 computers through their ongoing partnership with Alberta's Promise in 2014. Since then CBFY has seen a steep increase in families utilizing their services, most of whom up to this point have not had access to a computer at home.Umashanie Reddy, chief executive officer for CBFY, notes that "Globalization, global migration and the technological revolution are amongst one of the largest megatrends that are making a profound impact in the world. As it is incumbent and traditional in this our host City of Calgary to form collaborative partnerships to support our newcomers, this generous donation from ERA provides the opportunity for our low income immigrant and refugee youth and their families to keep abreast, become innovative and re-orient themselves as they integrate and settle."Most of the laptops will be distributed to families accessing CBFY's services, while some of them will remain at their facility in a new onsite computer lab that will be regularly accessible to all of their clients."It's an incredible thing when you get to match up a corporate donor with a deserving charity like this. Managing surplus or retired tech assets is a necessary task for businesses, but having the opportunity to give that tech a second life with some really deserving families can make it worthwhile,"says Bojan Paduh, founder and president of the ERA. "We are proud to offer not only a secure and environmentally responsible option for managing that unwanted tech, but also a socially impactful one."As for Hitachi's decision to partner with ERA on this donation, "Contributing to local charities has long been a priority for us at Hitachi Solutions," said Keith Christofferson, information systems analyst at Hitachi. "We are excited to partner with ERA to donate laptops and other items to the Calgary Bridge Foundation for Youth to provide much needed high-quality equipment."Media representatives are invited to attend and cover this partnership success story as ERA delivers a full truck of computers to the CBFY.Date: Friday, February 102017Time: 10:00 AMLocation: The Calgary Bridge Foundation for YouthSuite 208 5920 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary, ABAttendees: Electronic Recycling Association (ERA)Hitachi Solutions Canada, Ltd. (Hitachi)The Calgary Bridge Foundation for Youth (CBFY)Alberta's PromiseClients of CBFYEstablished in 2004, ERA is a non-profit organization directed to reduce the environmental impact of improperly discarded toxic electronic waste by offering accessible services to help corporations and individuals manage their retiring IT assets. Through industry leading pickup, data removal and reporting/certification services, ERA provides a full-circle solution for e-waste management. With reuse being ERA's top priority, every item that is received is examined for any remaining productive life and refurbished for reuse. True end of life items are transferred to accredited recyclers where a nil landfill contribution can be assured. ERA is committed to supporting local charities and individuals in need through the provision of electronic equipment to charities and individuals alike.Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. aims to help our clients compete with the largest global enterprises through powerful, easy to use and affordable industry solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and enhanced with world class business analytics, portals and collaboration tools.The Calgary Bridge Foundation for Youth (CBFY) is a charitable not for profit organization that originated in 1990, and is currently serving over 13,000 individuals annually. For over 26 years CBFY has provided a welcoming and inclusive environment for immigrant and refugee youth and their families as they build a life in Canada. CBFY believes in nurturing collaborative and sustainable partnerships and its unique selling position is its community-led and collective impact model, vast array of programs and the diverse and multilingual staff that tirelessly serve "humanity with humility" and develop "resilient youth who will thrive in vibrant and inclusive communities"— 30 —Kristi GartnerMarketing and Communications ManagerElectronic Recycling AssociationPhone: 403.262.4488Pauline LamCommunications Coordinator and ReceptionistCalgary Bridge Foundation for YouthPhone: 403.230.7745 Ext. 601