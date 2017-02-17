 
Industry News





Local Non Profit Launches Free Computer Building Workshop for Youth

ERA unveils Parts to PC, a workshop aimed at getting kids involved in creating tech early
 
 
CALGARY, Alberta - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Starting the first Saturday in March, The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) will offer weekly workshops that will teach youth between the ages of 12 and 15 how to build a computer from parts. The program, called Parts to PC, is volunteer run and offered at no cost to participants.

"When I was 13, my family immigrated to Canada. We received a bunch of computer parts from the church group that was helping us settle, and I spent the next weeks teaching myself to put them together," says Bojan Paduh, president and founder of ERA. "I would have been thrilled to attend a workshop that would show me exactly how everything inside a computer works. It is so empowering to put a bunch of pieces together and all of a sudden have an operational machine. We want this to get kids thinking and getting creative with technology – maybe one day they'll build their own robot!"

Parts to PC offers foundational knowledge of computer hardware, giving participants the ability to troubleshoot and modify computer hardware to suit their desired purpose. Students will be given an overview of crucial parts and their operation, a demonstration of computer assembly and then will be given the opportunity to build and test a computer themselves.

The program will run every Saturday from 10:15 am to 12:15 pm at ERA's Calgary headquarters beginning on Saturday March 4th. Classes are limited to 8 students per week and pre-registration is required. Complete details and a sign-up form can be found at http://new.era.ca/parts-to-pc-computer-assembly-workshop/.

About the Electronic Recycling Association

Established in 2004, ERA is a non-profit organization directed to reduce the environmental impact of improperly discarded toxic electronic waste by offering accessible services to help corporations and individuals manage their retiring IT assets. Through industry leading pickup, data removal and reporting/certification services, ERA provides a full-circle solution for e-waste management. With reuse being ERA's top priority, every item that is received is examined for any remaining productive life and refurbished for reuse. True end of life items are transferred to accredited recyclers where a nil landfill contribution can be assured. ERA is committed to supporting local charities and individuals in need through the provision of electronic equipment to charities and individuals alike.

— 30 —

Media enquiries may be directed to:

Kristi Gartner

Marketing and Communications Manager

Electronic Recycling Association

Phone: 403.262.4488
End
