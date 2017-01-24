 
Mohammed bin Rashid present at the 1st session of "Space Project" Forum

 
 
DUBAI, UAE - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the first session of Project Space Forum, which was organized by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was also present at the conference.

Held under the support of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, the two-day conference aimed to provide a platform for those interested in science, innovation and exploration, by working with experts and space scientists.

In the first session, Dr Noureddine Melikechi, the only Arab scientist participating in Nasa's Curiosity rover mission on Mars, gave a speech on how laser technology can be used to detect cancer.

Other prominent members present at the session were Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Emirates Group, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, and Yousuf Al Shaibani, Director General of MBRSC.

Reference Link: http://mediaoffice.ae/en/media-center/news/24/1/2017/spac...
