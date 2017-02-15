 
The best way to shape future government is to explore it- Mohammad Al Gergawi

 
 
DUBAI, UAE - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Fifth World Government Summit held in Dubai was successful in bringing together leaders from around the world. Charles Schwab, Founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), was one of the leaders who attended the World Government Summit . On the opening day of the summit he said, "Happiness and well-being are the core of our future government policies. In 2016, the UAE became the first country in the world to establish a Minister of State for Happiness, so now it is just a matter of time to see who will follow suit''.

Talking about the well-being of community, Schwab said, "There are three values that will provide a stable base for peace and prosperity. One is respecting humankind, two is to serve your community as you would serve yourself, and three is to be a steward for your children and the next generations''.

Schwab also acknowledged His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-president and prime minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai for having the "foresight" to organize the World Government Summit. He said that the event has now become of worldwide importance.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future agreed with Schwab and said that humankind is facing "a series of turning points" with dominance of technology being the major reason for this change. He said, "We are facing different economic shifts which are jeopardizing job opportunities, but they are also creating job opportunities".

Addressing the audience Al Gergawi said that the best way to shape future governments is to explore it.

He further added, "The challenge the world is facing requires different alliances; alliances between world governments. This WGS meeting will allow us to draft, explore and anticipate these challenges over the coming 10 years. And with technology now reshaping new governments, the need is now to equip the next generations on how to embrace these changes - with education a core discussion point this time around''.

Referrance: http://www.khaleejtimes.com/news/government/wgs-will-allo...
Source:Mohammad Al Gergawi
Email:***@gmail.com
