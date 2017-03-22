News By Tag
Mohammad Bin Rashid at the Opening Of Banknote Printing Company
On the occasion, Shaikh Mohammad talked about the UAE's economy, saying that it will continue to build its economic capacity in line with the directives of UAE President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
He emphasized on the fact that the economic growth of the UAE will be achieved through the clear strategy laid out in the UAE Vision 2021. He added that the UAE's success has created a unique model for human development, as well as for building a sustainable and diverse economy and ensuring the happiness of all members of its society.
During the opening of "Oumolat Security Printing", Shaikh Mohammad was briefed by Mubarak Rashed Al Mansouri, the Governor of the UAE Central Bank, about the facility's production machinery featuring the latest technology.
Shaikh Mohammad unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the inauguration of the facility, which specialises in printing banknotes. The facility is equipped with fully integrated state-of-the-
Other members present at the opening were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Obaid Humaid Al Tayer and some governors from regional central banks.
Referrance Link: http://gulfnews.com/
