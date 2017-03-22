 
News By Tag
* Mohammad Al Gergawi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Mohammad Bin Rashid at the Opening Of Banknote Printing Company

 
 
Mohammad Al Gargawi
Mohammad Al Gargawi
DUBAI, UAE - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, recently attended the opening of "Oumolat Security Printing", a banknote printing company.

On the occasion, Shaikh Mohammad talked about the UAE's economy, saying that it will continue to build its economic capacity in line with the directives of UAE President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He emphasized on the fact that the economic growth of the UAE will be achieved through the clear strategy laid out in the UAE Vision 2021. He added that the UAE's success has created a unique model for human development, as well as for building a sustainable and diverse economy and ensuring the happiness of all members of its society.

During the opening of "Oumolat Security Printing", Shaikh Mohammad was briefed by Mubarak Rashed Al Mansouri, the Governor of the UAE Central Bank, about the facility's production machinery featuring the latest technology.

Shaikh Mohammad unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the inauguration of the facility, which specialises in printing banknotes. The facility is equipped with fully integrated state-of-the-art security and protection systems.

Other members present at the opening were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Obaid Humaid Al Tayer and some governors from regional central banks.

Referrance Link: http://gulfnews.com/business/sectors/banking/mohammad-bin...
End
Source:Mohammad Al Gergawi
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Mohammad Al Gergawi
Industry:Business
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mohammad Al Gergawi News Updates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share