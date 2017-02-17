News By Tag
Sheikh Hamdan directs Govt. on the proceedings of 10X Council
While addressing in context of project 10X, Sheikh Hamdan said, "The future belongs to those who affect radical changes, not those who make minor, gradual improvements. The future will not be as patient with us as the present. Today, I am calling on all government leaders and employees to embrace disruptive innovation and find new, creative and truly disruptive approaches and technologies to delivering their mission rather than incremental and minor improvements. We are a young and energetic government who want to be leaders in disruptive innovation and technology."
He further added, "Succeeding in becoming the best government in the world requires all of us to adopt a culture of creative disruption, allowing not only our tools and systems to be enhanced, but also our mind-sets, to be revamped, upgraded and open to embracing disruption. We want to achieve real, impactful and 10x happiness outcomes for society and establish a unicorn government that becomes a platform to deliver moonshots."
Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi will chair the Dubai Future Foundation. It will be overseen by the Dubai 10X Council and the plans for each entity shall be under the supervision of this council.
Other members who will be a part of the council are Humaid Obaid Al Qatami, Mattar Al Tayer, Hussain Lootah, Saeed Al Tayer, Sami Al Qamzi. Helal Al Marri, Mona Al Marri, Talal Belhoul, Sultan bin Sulayem, Ahmad bin Byat, Abdulla Al Shaibani, Abdulla bin Touq, Abdulla Al Karam and Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi.
Referrance Link: http://www.emirates247.com/
