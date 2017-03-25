News By Tag
The year of Giving Dedicated to Martyrs of UAE
The Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also attended the summit.
On the occasion Sheikh Khalifa said: "Our martyrs paid the ultimate sacrifice for our dear homeland, and their heroic deeds will live forever in the memory of the nation. Let us dedicate the greatest and noblest charitable efforts of the UAE and its people to those who gave their lives for this country. While keeping the memory of our martyrs and heroes alive, we seek to instill and sustain the habit of giving across the nation."
Sheikh Mohammed addressed the occasion and said: "Dedicating the Year of Giving to the UAE martyrs is the greatest motivation to step up our efforts towards fulfilling its goals. The UAE was established in the spirit of giving and is led by people who love to give."
He further stated "Having Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan with us reminds us of the legacy of the founding father of the UAE, late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who led our cabinet meetings and spurred every member of the government to achieve more."
The National Strategy comprises 1,000 initiatives and strategic projects. There are six tracks to the initiatives which are being supervised by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the National Committee for the Year of Giving.
Referrance Link: http://www.gulftoday.ae/
