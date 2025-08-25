 
Apellix launches NDAA-compliant U.S.-made power wash drone, now deployed at University of Floridal

By:
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aug. 28, 2025 - PRLog -- Apellix, a leader in aerial robotic systems for mission driven commercial, industrial, and government applications, proudly announces it has delivered its first cohort of Apellix Blue Power Wash Drones—each meticulously designed, built, and tested in the United States to ensure absolute compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The Apellix Blue not only meets but exceeds the most stringent federal, state, and local requirements, and has been selected by the University of Florida Facilities as their trusted industrial drone for critical cleaning operations.

Setting an Unmatched Compliance Standard
The Apellix Blue Power Wash Drone is the only commercial cleaning drone accepted wherever full NDAA compliance or the U.S. Department of Defense "Blue" designations are mandated. Unlike typical platforms, Apellix Blue contains zero critical components from restricted foreign countries and features secure, American-made avionics and communications modules. Its supply chain meets the rigorous transparency and cybersecurity protocols now required by at least seven states, including Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Indiana, Nevada, and California. Agencies and leading institutions such as the University of Florida can confidently deploy Apellix Blue for any cleaning project, knowing it remains future-proof against evolving procurement and cybersecurity mandates. This positions the Apellix Blue as a Future Compliant investment for long-term operational certainty. Additional states and municipalities continue to evaluate and enact similar legislation, indicating the trajectory of broader adoption that favors secure, NDAA‑aligned platforms for public safety and critical infrastructure operations.

Engineered for Industrial and Government Leadership
Beyond its compliance pedigree, Apellix Blue sets the standard in public sector robotics:
  • Proven NDAA and meets the UAS "Blue" list standards: Validated by university users and vetted for the strictest federal and state use cases.
  • Cybersecurity by Design: Every drone integrates secure, U.S.-based data transmission and avoids any risk of unauthorized access or foreign data exfiltration.
  • Purpose-Built for Safety & Performance: Features advanced obstacle avoidance, precision distance-hold, and optional parachute safety, ensuring operators stay safely grounded while assets and structures in Municipal Utilities, Industrial Facilities, Commercial Property's, Transportation Infrastructure, Energy Productions, Storage & Logistics, Military Installations and Defense, University & Research campuses, Maritime and more are expertly cleaned.

Trusted and Adopted by the University of Florida
The University of Florida's Facilities group's adoption and public deployment of Apellix Blue highlight not just the drone's compliance, but its practical, real-world validation by a major research institution and is the first of several Apellix Blue systems placed in the market. This partnership provides a pathway for other agencies and universities to adopt U.S.-manufactured, NDAA-compliant solutions, ensuring risk-free, regulation-ready operations across any mission.

About Apellix
Jacksonville, Florida-based Apellix delivers award-winning, NDAA-compliant software-controlled aerial robotic systems for cleaning, coating, and testing. Apellix's innovation keeps workers safely on the ground while enabling U.S. customers to lead in regulatory compliance, safety, and sustainability. Deployed in over 24 countries, Apellix is advancing secure, American-made drone technology for a safer, cleaner future.

For interviews, product demonstrations, or compliance documentation, visit www.apellix.com or contact info@apellix.com.

Contact
Apellix
***@apellix.com
End
