Learning Management System Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the global learning management system market is expected to grow from $4.27 billion in 2015 to $17.08 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 21.9%. The factors that are favoring the market growth are growing adoption of digital learning, improved collaboration between trainers and learners. Additionally, learning management system provides flexible and continuous learning platform for self-improvement. However, technical hurdle in LMS implementation, restricted customization feasibility options for end users are hindering the market growth.The corporate sector is the major market segment during the forecasted period. The increasing demand for cost-efficient training solutions among enterprises is a considerable factor that results in this segment's notable market share of more than 65% by 2020. North America and Europe are projected to be the leading markets in terms of market size, during the forecast period.Some of the key players in global learning Management System market include Automatic Data Processing Inc, Blackboard Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, Desire2Learn Inc, eCollege, Edmodo, GlobalScholar, IBM Corporation, Instructure, Jenzabar, Mcgraw-Hill Companies, Moodle, Netdimensions Ltd, Oracle, Pearson Plc, Saba Software, SAP AG, Sumtotal Systems, Sungard and Xerox Corporation.• Administration• Communication and Collaboration• Content Management• Learner Management• Performance Management• Talent Management• Online Courses• Assessment and Testing• Mobile and Social Learning• Other Products• Virtual Instructor Training• Distance Learning• Technology TrainingDeployment Types Covered:• On Premises• Software-as-a-Service• Corporateo Small and Medium Enterpriseso Large Enterpriseo Verticals• Academico K-12o Higher Education• Accreditation Providers• Authoring Tool Providers• Colocation Services• Content Delivery Networks• Content Providers• Equipment Providerso Serverso Power Distribution Unit (PDU)o Enclosures• Hosting Service Providers• Payment Gateway Providers• Proctoring Services• Software Providers• Testing Organizations• Tutoring Services• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/learning-management-system-market