New Horizons Learning Group Tucson Campus to Reopen

-- New Horizons Learning Group will be hosting a grand reopening for the Tucson location. The doors will be open to the public on Wednesday, March 1, from 9:00am to 5:00pm at their newly remodeled facility located at 6377 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85715. Guests can participate in raffles, breakout sessions, networking, and free course giveaways. Breakout sessions include:- CompTIA Security Analyst: Tools of the Trade (Eligible for CEUs!)- Red Hat in an Evolving IT World- IT in the Workforce- Active Shooter Situational Awareness- and many more!To reserve your spot, please RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grand-re-opening-of-new-horizons-learning-group-tickets-19300855378NH Learning Group has been serving businesses and individuals in Arizona, California and Nevada community for over 35 years. With convenient locations, we offer a wide range of technical, application and business skills courses. As the world of computer technology continues to evolve at light speed, New Horizons helps the world's workforce stay proficient with the latest technologies and achieve their career goals. It's what we've been doing better than anyone else for years, and what we plan to do well into the future.If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Terry Mott at (888) 825-6684 or email at tmott@nhlearninggroup.com