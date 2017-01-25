News By Tag
New Horizons Learning Group Tucson Campus to Reopen
- CompTIA Security Analyst: Tools of the Trade (Eligible for CEUs!)
- Red Hat in an Evolving IT World
- IT in the Workforce
- Active Shooter Situational Awareness
- and many more!
"Opening our newly remodeled location will allow us to continue to deliver the quality of training our students deserve with the best instructors we have to offer," NHLG CEO Kevin Landry
To reserve your spot, please RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/
NH Learning Group has been serving businesses and individuals in Arizona, California and Nevada community for over 35 years. With convenient locations, we offer a wide range of technical, application and business skills courses. As the world of computer technology continues to evolve at light speed, New Horizons helps the world's workforce stay proficient with the latest technologies and achieve their career goals. It's what we've been doing better than anyone else for years, and what we plan to do well into the future.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Terry Mott at (888) 825-6684 or email at tmott@nhlearninggroup.com
Contact
Terry Mott
***@nhlearninggroup.com
