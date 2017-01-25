Biometrics and Identity Management Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, global biometrics and identity management market is expected to grow from $12.15 billion in 2015 to $37.8 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 17.6%. Security concerns due to increasing crimes and terror attacks, government initiatives to implement biometrics in a variety of fields are the factors influencing the market growth. Furthermore, advantages associated with data redundancy, multi-level security, convenience and advanced quality are the factors fueling the market growth. However, fear of privacy intervention, inconvenience and high cost of biometric devices are the factors restraining the market.Among the application, Banking and Financial institutions segment is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share in global biometrics and identity management market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth on account of rising concerns of safety & security and increasing government projects.Some of the key players in global biometrics and identity management market include Kaba group, 3M Cogent Inc., ACTAtek Ltd., Allegion Plc, Anviz global Plc, Apple Inc., Authentec Inc., Aware Inc., Bio-Key International inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Crossmatch Technologies Inc., Diamond Fortress Technologies, ePortID, NGER Print Cards AB, Fujitsu global Ltd., Fulcrum Biometrics Plc, Herta Security S.L, Hid global, Iris Id Inc., Iritech Inc., M2sys technology LLC, Morpho group, Nec Corporation, Precise Biometrics AB, S.I.C. Biometrics Inc., Securax Tech Pvt. Ltd., Sensory Inc., Synaptics Inc., Tyco International Ltd., and Watchguard Inc.• Mobile• Fixed• Componentso Quality Assessmento Data Storageo Input Extraction (Sensors & Detectors)o Transmission & Signal Processing• Classification of Biometric Systemo Systems Based on Behavioral Parameterso Systems Based on Physiological Parameterso Face Recognition Systemo Eye Based Recognition Systemso Handwritten Recognition Systemso Hand based Recognition Systemso Voice Recognition Systemso Others Biometrics• Enterprise• Retail and Commerce• Banking and Financial Institutions• Consumer Electronics• Government• Healthcare• Border Control and Airport Security• Law Enforcement• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/biometrics-and-identity-management-market