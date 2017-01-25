News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Biometrics and Identity Management Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Among the application, Banking and Financial institutions segment is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share in global biometrics and identity management market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth on account of rising concerns of safety & security and increasing government projects.
Some of the key players in global biometrics and identity management market include Kaba group, 3M Cogent Inc., ACTAtek Ltd., Allegion Plc, Anviz global Plc, Apple Inc., Authentec Inc., Aware Inc., Bio-Key International inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Crossmatch Technologies Inc., Diamond Fortress Technologies, ePortID, NGER Print Cards AB, Fujitsu global Ltd., Fulcrum Biometrics Plc, Herta Security S.L, Hid global, Iris Id Inc., Iritech Inc., M2sys technology LLC, Morpho group, Nec Corporation, Precise Biometrics AB, S.I.C. Biometrics Inc., Securax Tech Pvt. Ltd., Sensory Inc., Synaptics Inc., Tyco International Ltd., and Watchguard Inc.
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
Motility Covered:
• Mobile
• Fixed
Modality Covered:
• Components
o Quality Assessment
o Data Storage
o Input Extraction (Sensors & Detectors)
o Transmission & Signal Processing
• Classification of Biometric System
o Systems Based on Behavioral Parameters
o Systems Based on Physiological Parameters
o Face Recognition System
o Eye Based Recognition Systems
o Handwritten Recognition Systems
o Hand based Recognition Systems
o Voice Recognition Systems
o Others Biometrics
Applications Covered:
• Enterprise
• Retail and Commerce
• Banking and Financial Institutions
• Consumer Electronics
• Government
• Healthcare
• Border Control and Airport Security
• Law Enforcement
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our Report Offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse