 
News By Tag
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

Tech Talk on Security with Dr. Brent Wilson

 
Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- In our most recent Tech Talk, we were lucky to have Dr. Brent Wilson of George Fox University discussing the important topic of security.

In a "defense against the dark arts" lecture, Dr. Wilson began the talk with an impromptu forum, getting students and Tech Talk attendees in the security mindset. Before the Talk officially began, Dr. Wilson presented the students with a call-to-action. He called for a change in the programming community to make security a focus during the creation of a program, and not as an afterthought.

He then went on to demo injections and different possible security risks to various websites and programs. While some might think it is in poor taste to teach programming students to "hack", it is a necessity when looking at writing secure code. To protect against potential threats, a programmer needs to know their "threat environment". Each demo was followed with a case study, giving context to the potential problems and solutions presented by Dr. Brent Wilson.

The Tech Academy is a coding boot-camp where students study computer programming and web development. The curriculum is available both locally in Portland, Oregon or remotely online. Students learn many programming languages and skills, including: computer science fundamentals, HTML, CSS, Version/Source Control, Visual Studio, Databases, SQL, JavaScript, Python, C#, ASP.NET, Agile/Scrum project management and more. What sets The Tech Academy apart from other code schools is our open enrollment, self-paced program and employment rate.

For more information please visit learncodinganywhere.com

Contact
Lindsey Young
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Tech Academy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share