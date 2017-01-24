Tech Talk on Security with Dr. Brent Wilson

Contact

-- In our most recent Tech Talk, we were lucky to have Dr. Brent Wilson of George Fox University discussing the important topic of security.In a "defense against the dark arts" lecture, Dr. Wilson began the talk with an impromptu forum, getting students and Tech Talk attendees in the security mindset. Before the Talk officially began, Dr. Wilson presented the students with a call-to-action. He called for a change in the programming community to make security a focus during the creation of a program, and not as an afterthought.He then went on to demo injections and different possible security risks to various websites and programs. While some might think it is in poor taste to teach programming students to "hack", it is a necessity when looking at writing secure code. To protect against potential threats, a programmer needs to know their "threat environment". Each demo was followed with a case study, giving context to the potential problems and solutions presented by Dr. Brent Wilson.The Tech Academy is a coding boot-camp where students study computer programming and web development. The curriculum is available both locally in Portland, Oregon or remotely online. Students learn many programming languages and skills, including: computer science fundamentals, HTML, CSS, Version/Source Control, Visual Studio, Databases, SQL, JavaScript, Python, C#, ASP.NET, Agile/Scrum project management and more. What sets The Tech Academy apart from other code schools is our open enrollment, self-paced program and employment rate.For more information please visit learncodinganywhere.com