How to capture a zig-zagging UFO

Proper video reference points, focal point, zooming and keeping a cool head will help your capture an indisputable UFO sighting.

-- You never know what you'll see at the UFO sighting events hosted by LA UFO Channel in Los Angeles, CA. "It is best to be prepared by knowing how to capture unidentified flying objects properly," says Jay Lee, one of the event hosts. He is putting out a series of instructional videos on how to capture unidentified aerial phenomena correctly. His latest video covers the proper way of capturing what he calls, a zig- zagger. Jay Lee continues to say, "You must video reference the object with a vertical stationary structure that will accentuate the UFO's zig-zagging motion as it moves across the sky." He then uses actual UFO footage captured by Ufologist and host, Fausto Perez to make the point.Lee claims to see anywhere from 20-50 unidentified objects at the UFO sighting events on a clear day. A variety of objects will be captured on video and photos leaving the eye-witnesses spellbound. Lee says, "I think we're the only ones in the country that are holding these types of events. I, myself, never thought I would be able to see UFOs with my own eyes. I want other people to see what I see so I bring my telescope, attach my DSLR and hook it up to my HDTV. They usually keep their distance so the telescope helps. The telescope will show us things we are not supposed to see. It's fun to hear the reaction of a flyby orb or something that looks like a blob up close. We see strange stuff."He goes on to say, "The days of sharing stories about their UFO encounters are over since the invention of the cell phone. People need more than just a narrative account of their sighting; they need evidence. I don't blame them; I need evidence too. Being prepared and keeping a cool head is one of our objectives."LA UFO Channel hosts free events to the public once or twice a month. A notification will be sent to their members on when and where the next event will take place. Whether or not you have seen UFO's previously or want to see one for the first time, these events are for you.