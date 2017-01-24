News By Tag
How to capture a zig-zagging UFO
Proper video reference points, focal point, zooming and keeping a cool head will help your capture an indisputable UFO sighting.
Lee claims to see anywhere from 20-50 unidentified objects at the UFO sighting events on a clear day. A variety of objects will be captured on video and photos leaving the eye-witnesses spellbound. Lee says, "I think we're the only ones in the country that are holding these types of events. I, myself, never thought I would be able to see UFOs with my own eyes. I want other people to see what I see so I bring my telescope, attach my DSLR and hook it up to my HDTV. They usually keep their distance so the telescope helps. The telescope will show us things we are not supposed to see. It's fun to hear the reaction of a flyby orb or something that looks like a blob up close. We see strange stuff."
He goes on to say, "The days of sharing stories about their UFO encounters are over since the invention of the cell phone. People need more than just a narrative account of their sighting; they need evidence. I don't blame them; I need evidence too. Being prepared and keeping a cool head is one of our objectives."
