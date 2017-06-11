LIVE streaming video of UFOs? So far...3 for 3!!!

Take part of an experiment to prove remote telepathic collective communication works with UFOs.

Contact

Jay Lee

***@gmail.com Jay Lee

End

-- Too good to be true? With new technology created and the invention of the LIVE video stream perfected by Facebook and YouTube, it's now a reality. Jay Lee is now taking his hypothesis of remote telepathic collective communication (RTCC) into the theoretical realm. "This comes at a perfect time when we can incorporate the conscious quantum entanglement theory with our technological advancement of global video and social assembly. We are all comprised of molecules forged from the hearts of stars in supernova." Jay lee states. "We are connected physically through quantum entanglement and we are connected consciously through conscious quantum entanglement. For many of us, when we have a sensation of someone talking or even thinking about us, this is more of a sense rather than a feeling". Jay Lee, the owner of LA UFO Channel on Meetup.com, has years of experience calling for Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) to his location. He is part of a group of ufologists that say they can communicate and draws in UFOs close enough for them to video tape and photograph. "It's really a dream come true for me and now I get to show this to the world. What's better is that we all have this ability to communicate with UFOs. I am no more than a skeptical scientist; I don't have any supernatural abilities. I never felt I was 'gifted' with special abilities. I've learned this technique from some of the best UFO communicators like Robert Bingham, Fausto Perez, Jeremy Thomas, Francis Hudson, Damien Nott, and Antonio Urzi to name a few. My experiments depend on social interaction. I need those that are gifted and not gifted with this ability to send UFOs to my location which is currently in Sylmar, California. You can learn to do this from my Youtube Channel, Jay Lee UFO and LA UFO Channel on Facebook".Some say, discovering the truth about UFOs have changed their life. Even Robert Bigelow, owner of MUFON, says he doesn't give a damn what people think about him being interested in UFOs. "What they think won't change what I know and what I've seen". Jay Lee feels the same and now he will bring it to those that are searching for the UFO truth LIVE. His first three LIVE events have produced three UFOs. Jay Lee believes it is not his personal telepathic communication drawing them to his location. "I believe it is from those that are watching", Lee states. "I see them about once a week, typically. The number of UFOs seen are a direct result of those paying attention and inviting them to go to Sylmar, CA". It will be interesting to see what happens when more people begin to observe and remotely send telepathic signals for UFOs to go to where they can be recorded.