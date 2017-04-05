 
News By Tag
* UFO prediction Los Angeles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

UFO Prediction in Los Angeles on Earthday

Robert Bingham predicts UFO sightings at Elysian Park, Los Angeles
 
LOS ANGELES - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- As the time draws near, one of ufology's best key secrets resides in Los Angeles California. His name is Robert Bingham. He is known as the summoner. I met him several years ago and I was intrigued due to his claims that he can telepathically call for UFOs to come to his location for viewing. I was very skeptical at first, but after watching some of his student's videos, I knew I had to see with my own eyes. After attending one of his events, I was convinced quantum entanglement goes beyond the physical realm. The entanglement portion is part of the consciousness and thoughts. We are all comprised of molecules forged from the hearts of stars and supernova. Therefore, it shouldn't surprise us that when we think of someone, they feel it. Robert begins with, "Life is interconnected with all other life.  When we call, they will come to our location.  You just have to refine your abilities.  On April 22, 2017, Earthday, they will come to our location at Elysian Park, here in Los Angeles".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rguWYgQvPy0



There will be a film crew to capture the action. I have another prediction, if it is a non-cloudy, open sky day, we will see many objects in the sky. The event is free and for those who has never seen a UFO with their own eyes. More details of the Earthday UFO sighting event can be found on LA UFO Channel on Meetup.com.

Contact
Jay Lee
***@gmail.com
End
Source:LA UFO Channel
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:UFO prediction Los Angeles
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Astropaparazzi PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share