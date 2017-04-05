UFO Prediction in Los Angeles on Earthday

Robert Bingham predicts UFO sightings at Elysian Park, Los Angeles

-- As the time draws near, one of ufology's best key secrets resides in Los Angeles California. His name is Robert Bingham. He is known as the summoner. I met him several years ago and I was intrigued due to his claims that he can telepathically call for UFOs to come to his location for viewing. I was very skeptical at first, but after watching some of his student's videos, I knew I had to see with my own eyes. After attending one of his events, I was convinced quantum entanglement goes beyond the physical realm. The entanglement portion is part of the consciousness and thoughts. We are all comprised of molecules forged from the hearts of stars and supernova. Therefore, it shouldn't surprise us that when we think of someone, they feel it. Robert begins with, "Life is interconnected with all other life. When we call, they will come to our location. You just have to refine your abilities. On April 22, 2017, Earthday, they will come to our location at Elysian Park, here in Los Angeles".There will be a film crew to capture the action. I have another prediction, if it is a non-cloudy, open sky day, we will see many objects in the sky. The event is free and for those who has never seen a UFO with their own eyes. More details of the Earthday UFO sighting event can be found on LA UFO Channel on Meetup.com.