News By Tag
* Astronomy
* Venus
* Ufo
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Venus captured during daytime hours
What was supposed to be a UFO turned out to be the planet Venus.
https://www.youtube.com/
This group of UFO hunters claims to telepathically communicate with the unidentified aerial phenomena and ask them to give them a sign that they are at their location. Surprisingly, they seem to do just that. They claim to have seen about 70 unusual objects at their event at the end of January 2017. If you're a UFO enthusiast, this might be something you would be interested in. This group can be found on Meetup.com. They are called LA UFO Channel.
Contact
LA UFO Channel
***@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse