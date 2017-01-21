 
News By Tag
* Piezo
* Webinar
* Quasi-static
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kvistgaard
  Storkøbenhavn
  Denmark
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Learn how to choose the right piezo actuator February 8

At the free, online course "Quasi-static actuators", February 8, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application.
 
 
Learn how to choose the right piezo actuator February 8
Learn how to choose the right piezo actuator February 8
KVISTGAARD, Denmark - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Behaviour under load

The load applied to a piezo actuator plays a crucial role in defining its performance. This webinar describes the two basic types of loads: constant load and spring load, but more complex loads are also addressed. The displacement curve generated under the different loads is explained. The webinar includes a case study showing a practical example of how to choose a piezo actuator meeting specific requirements.

1 hour free piezo webinar

Noliac's webinars are held by two experienced engineers from Noliac giving you a thorough introduction to quasi-static actuators. The webinar is live, and with the chat function you can ask questions to the presenters during the webinar.

Book your seat now!

There is a limit of 25 participants for each webinar, so sign up now at http://www.noliac.com/?id=661!

The webinar takes place February 8 at 3 pm CET. You will receive a link with all the practical information approximately 1 week before the webinar takes place.

Sign up at http://www.noliac.com/?id=661

Webinars and tutorials about piezo technology

The purpose of our piezo webinars and tutorials is to get you closer to the world of piezo. We provide insight from the basics of piezoelectricity, piezo components and different types of piezo actuators to complex piezo motors.

Contact
Noliac A/S
Att.: Lotte Beck
+4549125030
info@noliac.com
End
Source:
Email:***@noliac.com
Posted By:***@noliac.com Email Verified
Tags:Piezo, Webinar, Quasi-static
Industry:Electronics
Location:Kvistgaard - Storkøbenhavn - Denmark
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Noliac A/S PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share