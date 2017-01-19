News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TheHuman development organizations of Indiaand the services they offer
The organizations that work for human development play a key role in getting the society back on its right track. Here we look at some of their services.
The world knows these people best as social workers. Despite not being a full-time profession, it can be termed as a variety ofpassionthat people harbour and are committed to this passion straight from their heart. They get involved in the resolving of the issues that are prevalent in the present society. The scope of their work covers issues related to education, poverty, girl kid killing, a provision of the fundamental problems of nutrition, the rights that an individual deserves and a great deal more.
Human development organization – their services they offer
Solving of adulthood issues in children
There're many organizations that work for help for humanity in India and they work in the diverse fields of social welfare. They do work for all distressful families and the kids. While kids they are up against the challenges of survival that usually come with adulthood and are up againstnumerous problems when kids. A Human development organization is of help to them in working and earningsuitablyat a time they can't see anything positive in front of them. It also makes arrangements for their stay and their health care. The associations that lend help for humanity also help allteenagers who are suffering from drug and alcohol addiction by meting out proper treatment / rehabilitations to them.
Support for the kids
A number of children who're afflicted withpsychological/
Supportfollowing natural calamity
A number of the natural calamities are capable of destroying a well-established civilization/
Visit Us: http://www.argobbhawva.org
ARGOBBHAWVA Humanity Development
180/1, Block B, Bangur Avenue,
Kolkata – 700055.West Bengal, India
Email: imatter@argobbhawva.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse