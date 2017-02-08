 
February 2017





The importance of a Women empowerment organization

To employer a lady in a society that is mostly uneducated and backdated is a tough job that many Women empowerment organization are trying to deal with.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Discrimination on the basis of gender is really a malice that has dug deep within our supposed contemporary society and has become almost unshakable. No great hopes happen to be in sight and whatever is there could wean off some years down the road and the reason is that every attempt is uncommitted as far as this issue is concerned. The decrees on this subject are simply theoretical.  There is a lack of useful application of such laws.

Women empowerment associations

In such a situation, the sole hope of recovering the problem is the more than a few women empowerment organizations. Such organizations for women empowerment have taken up this challenge austerely and are doing everything they can to resolve this issue. The fact is that this task is rather harsh and the reason is that the greater part of individuals in the present day society is against the advancement and growth of women.

Below we discuss the spheres that many a women empowerment group works on.

Dealing with the issue of killing of girl Childs

Though it does sound horrible the fact that girls, who are considered the deity of wealth in India, are killed indiscriminately before they are even born. This is more prevalent among the narrow-minded families of India. The Indian administrative system and numerous educated individuals of the country have tried very hard resolve this terrible issue. However, such efforts haven't been enough.

The women empowerment organizationshave been making a number of encouraging towards the elimination of this burning issue. They've gone to the extent of visiting remote villages and counseling their residents. There are many an empower organization of this kind and ARGOBBHAWVA is among them.

Making the woman economically independent

Among the finest way of boosting the degree of confidence of ladies is by making them educated and economically self-sufficient. Many a woman empower organization has been working in a bid to build up the social, political, and legal consciousness among the ladies by the system of mobilization. They are striving to make ladies independent such that they do not face ant difficulty in fighting for their privileges.

Wellbeing and education of the girl

Times have changed and now ladies should have the right to anything that a man has the right to do. Then why is it that a great number of girls all over India do not have the privilege of a decent education?  An association for women empowerment tales care of all that is needed for providing a girl child with proper education. They go to the extent of organizing the required finances for the proper education as well as health care for the girls of the underprivileged sections of the society.

Visit Us: http://www.argobbhawva.org/about-us/

ARGOBBHAWVA Humanity Development

180/1, Block B, Bangur Avenue,
Kolkata – 700055.West Bengal, India
Email: imatter@argobbhawva.org

