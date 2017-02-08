News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The importance of a Women empowerment organization
To employer a lady in a society that is mostly uneducated and backdated is a tough job that many Women empowerment organization are trying to deal with.
Women empowerment associations
In such a situation, the sole hope of recovering the problem is the more than a few women empowerment organizations. Such organizations for women empowerment have taken up this challenge austerely and are doing everything they can to resolve this issue. The fact is that this task is rather harsh and the reason is that the greater part of individuals in the present day society is against the advancement and growth of women.
Below we discuss the spheres that many a women empowerment group works on.
Dealing with the issue of killing of girl Childs
Though it does sound horrible the fact that girls, who are considered the deity of wealth in India, are killed indiscriminately before they are even born. This is more prevalent among the narrow-minded families of India. The Indian administrative system and numerous educated individuals of the country have tried very hard resolve this terrible issue. However, such efforts haven't been enough.
The women empowerment organizationshave been making a number of encouraging towards the elimination of this burning issue. They've gone to the extent of visiting remote villages and counseling their residents. There are many an empower organization of this kind and ARGOBBHAWVA is among them.
Making the woman economically independent
Among the finest way of boosting the degree of confidence of ladies is by making them educated and economically self-sufficient. Many a woman empower organization has been working in a bid to build up the social, political, and legal consciousness among the ladies by the system of mobilization. They are striving to make ladies independent such that they do not face ant difficulty in fighting for their privileges.
Wellbeing and education of the girl
Times have changed and now ladies should have the right to anything that a man has the right to do. Then why is it that a great number of girls all over India do not have the privilege of a decent education? An association for women empowerment tales care of all that is needed for providing a girl child with proper education. They go to the extent of organizing the required finances for the proper education as well as health care for the girls of the underprivileged sections of the society.
Visit Us: http://www.argobbhawva.org/
ARGOBBHAWVA Humanity Development
180/1, Block B, Bangur Avenue,
Kolkata – 700055.West Bengal, India
Email: imatter@argobbhawva.org
Contact
ARGOBBHAWVA Humanity Development
***@argobbhawva.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse