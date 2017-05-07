 
News By Tag
* Social Welfare Organizations
* Humanity Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
13121110987

Argobbhawva: The Best Social Welfare Organizations In Kolkata

Social welfare organizations are a non-profit organization that helps to improve the society in a number of ways by public service, social welfare services, education and training programs and preserving the traditions as a whole.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Social Welfare Organizations
* Humanity Development

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Kolkata - West Bengal - India

KOLKATA, India - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- A social welfare organization is a non-profit organization that focuses on welfare of children, education of women and children, empowerment of women, poverty, and societal issues that work as shackles to the underprivileged class of the society. They take the help of grant funds to support their programs andalso benefit the low-income individuals of the society. They believe that they can change the lives of the poor by conducting various activities all over the country.

Reputed social welfare organizations

Argobbhawva is one of the best and well known social welfare organizations that helps to improve humanity with the help of a number of charitable programs for empowerment of children, women and poverty stricken people. They are financially helped by the Human welfare organizations in funding them. They also help them by providing them education and empowering women and children in various ways by providing help as well.

The main focus on Social welfare organizations like Argobbhawva is to eliminate poverty from the rural areas, help men to respect their women and help their children to study so that they can grow up to the human being that they have always dreamt of, working with different communities united hand in hand so that they are all united and focusing on countries like Bangladesh and India. Social welfare organizations like Argobbhawva has specially been developed to serve mankind with a vision so that humanity can work well and people can develop a positive attitude towards life.

What does Argobbhawva excel in?

Argobbhawva is one of the most well known social welfare organizations in India who work with an aim to increase the role of women and children in society, educate them, empower them to be independent and self sufficient and also work to improve housing, public localities and services, residential parking places and societal organizations. They believe in preserving the traditions of the community by presenting them in front of local legislature and helping in renovating them. They also provide various kinds of aids such as medical aid, Medicare assistance for poverty stricken families, and housing assistance for rural people of the villages and suburbs. Social Welfare organizations work in unison with other Non governmental organizationsthat work for the profit of people like society.

What are the services they offer?

They offer a number of different services like
•    Self employment programs
•    Social upliftment of women and children
•    Support systems
•    Skill development programs

The best part of this wonderful organization is that once you are a part of their journey you will be able to explore another side of the life in terms of helping the helpless people and creating smile in their faces.

Visit Us:http://www.argobbhawva.org

ARGOBBHAWVA Humanity Development

180/1, Block B, Bangur Avenue,
Kolkata – 700055.West Bengal, India
Email: imatter@argobbhawva.org

Contact
Argobbhawva Humanity Development
***@argobbhawva.org
End
Source:
Email:***@argobbhawva.org Email Verified
Tags:Social Welfare Organizations, Humanity Development
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Argobbhawva News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share