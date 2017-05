Social welfare organizations are a non-profit organization that helps to improve the society in a number of ways by public service, social welfare services, education and training programs and preserving the traditions as a whole.

Argobbhawva Humanity Development

A social welfare organization is a non-profit organization that focuses on welfare of children, education of women and children, empowerment of women, poverty, and societal issues that work as shackles to the underprivileged class of the society. They take the help of grant funds to support their programs and also benefit the low-income individuals of the society. They believe that they can change the lives of the poor by conducting various activities all over the country.

Argobbhawva is one of the best and well known that helps to improve humanity with the help of a number of charitable programs for empowerment of children, women and poverty stricken people. They are financially helped by the Human welfare organizations in funding them. They also help them by providing them education and empowering women and children in various ways by providing help as well.

The main focus on Social welfare organizations like Argobbhawva is to eliminate poverty from the rural areas, help men to respect their women and help their children to study so that they can grow up to the human being that they have always dreamt of, working with different communities united hand in hand so that they are all united and focusing on countries like Bangladesh and India. Social welfare organizations like Argobbhawva has specially been developed to serve mankind with a vision so that humanity can work well and people can develop a positive attitude towards life.

What does Argobbhawva excel in?

Argobbhawva is one of the most well known who work with an aim to increase the role of women and children in society, educate them, empower them to be independent and self sufficient and also work to improve housing, public localities and services, residential parking places and societal organizations. They believe in preserving the traditions of the community by presenting them in front of local legislature and helping in renovating them. They also provide various kinds of aids such as medical aid, Medicare assistance for poverty stricken families, and housing assistance for rural people of the villages and suburbs. Social Welfare organizations work in unison with other Non governmental organizations that work for the profit of people like society.

They offer a number of different services like
• Self employment programs
• Social upliftment of women and children
• Support systems
• Skill development programs

The best part of this wonderful organization is that once you are a part of their journey you will be able to explore another side of the life in terms of helping the helpless people and creating smile in their faces.