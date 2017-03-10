News By Tag
Get To Know About The Role Of Social Welfare Charities
The word social has a special significance in many ways. In fact social welfare organization has also a great role to play in a society. They carry many good messages for the welfare of a society.
Social changes in society:
In fact the huge positive impact of vairous reputed social welfare organisations are really good due to vairous chnages that they bring to the socity.Gone are the days when people were abused without any proper reasons. During early days people were mainly oppressed on the ground of sex, religion, caste, creed etc. They were not allowed to move anywhere. As time passed new concepts emerged. This concept brought some major changes in humans too. People now started to think in a different way. They could now easily judge the difference between a right and a wrong. These changes bought major changes in the structure of the society.
Role of social reformers:
In different times many high spirited people sacrificed their lives for the sake of the welfare of society. They bought and introduced new ideas and thoughts among people which greatly contributed for the welfare of the society. They introduced new principles for the well being of people.This people became a great idol for the masses. In other words it can be commented that their thoughts and new approaches made many fundamental changes in the society.
Reformation of society:
It has been found in a report that there has been a great reformation in a society from the ancient age. People in earlier days carried many superstitions in their mind. This hampered their life to a great extent. Abolition of superstition helped in upliftment of society in many ways. With the introduction of education people started to think logically. In fact education bought a great reformation to the society.
It is the education which can bring changes in human mind. Thus light of education must reach every corner of the world. Only proper education can reform a society. It can put away all the evil things and assist people to thing in a logical way. Besides this education can enable a person to decide what is right and wrong. In other words it can be uttered that education played a pivotal role in reformation of a society.
Role of organisations:
There are many social welfare organisations in Indiawho play a vital role in uplifting a society. They play active role in creating awareness among people.
Through various awareness programmes, functions they create awareness and consciousness among the people in the society. Sometimes they also organise many awareness campaigns through which they spread the knowledge of social justice and equity. Since a long time this organisations has contributed a lot for the up gradation of society. They even become very active in times of injustice. This type of organisations is regarded great reformers of a society. It has been estimated that they will contribute much more for the society in years to come.
