News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The concept of human development and its different aspects
You all must know that humans are the most important class in this modern world. Human development organization the term denotes a lot of meaning. It is a term which simply implies field of international development.
Role of human development organisations:
There are many renowned Human development organisation that play active role in educating people about their basic rights and duties. They are doing a great job indeed. It must be clear to all of you about the basic human rights. These rights are fundamental in mature and hence called fundamental rights. Now let's have a look at the basic fundamental rights of India.
· Right to Equality(Article 21)
· Right to Freedom(Article 22)
· Right against exploitation
· Right to freedom of religion
· Cultural and educational rights.
· Right to constitutional remedies.
The educational right is the most important one. It provides that all children must be given compulsory education. This is mandatory. It has been found that only the light of education can kill or evils and superstitions from society. If you are properly educated you can fight against wrong and injustice.
Name of some worldwide renowned organisations:
There are some human developmentorganisations who are working dedicatedly for the sake of the nation. They have done a lot for the people who are oppressed and exploited. One such name is WHO or World Health Organisation. They are working for the welfare of the people. Whenever there has been any natural disaster the organisation has rushed and served the sufferers. Their main concern is health. They look for the well being of the people. The ultimate goal of the organisation is to achieve and attain environmental sustainability. They want to eradicate diseases like malaria and HIV from the earth. This is a very novel work.
Thus there are many such other organisations who are sincerely working for the welfare of the people of this earth.Gone are the days when people had to suffer a lot. They were exploited both physically and mentally. The world has changed to a great extent. There have been many changes in the country. The Government and administration has become very strict about the rights of the people.
They look into the matter that no one is exploited in any way. It is hoped that there will be more developments in future in terms of human empowerment. It is also hoped that there will be no more exploitation or any such acts that can destroy humanity. Above each and every people of this world should be aware of their rights and duties. They must stand against injustice. They must be loyal towards their nation and nationality as a whole.
Visit Us: http://www.argobbhawva.org
ARGOBBHAWVA Humanity Development
180/1, Block B, Bangur Avenue,
Kolkata – 700055.West Bengal, India
Email: imatter@argobbhawva.org
Contact
Argobbhawva
***@argobbhawva.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse