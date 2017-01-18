 
Industry News





Third Time Really Is The Charm, Each of the Out of the Garage Albums Is Good, This One Is The Best

Bongo Boy Records has released another album featuring tracks from one of the favorite genre today, Garage Rock.
 
BELVIDERE, N.J. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Bongo Boy Records Out Of The Garage Volume Three is here.

Out Of The Garage Volume Three includes 15 Garage Rock Songs by 14 International recording artists. This compilation is a part of Bongo Boy's Compilation series on Bongo Boy Records with Worldwide digital Distribution and Promotions.

1. Doug MacDonald Band - Jacks Joke Shop 3:09
2. The Sloths - One Way Out 4:29
3. British Invasion All Stars - Shapes Of Things 2:29
4. Susan SurfTone - Bottom Of My Glass 2:52
5. Kyla - Don't Ya Worry 'bout Me 3:28
6. Barley Station - Must Be Something 3:57
7. Pamela Davis - You Make Me Feel Special 4:00
8. The Forty Nineteens - I'm Free 2:26
9. . Mark Lindsay - New Thing 4:10
10. Nick Marr - Tell Me Why 3:31
11. Susan SurfTone - Up Down and All Around 2:30
12. Spyder Darling - New York Walkabout 4:07
13. Gar Francis - Rainy Day Women #12 &35 3:47
14. Zombie Garden Club - A Whiter Shade Of Pale ft. Johnny Douglas 4:15
15. The Chords UK - Dedicated Follower of Fashion 3:24

ASIA RELEASE: 1.24.17 | WORLDWIDE: 1.24.17 | UPC 703856898899 | ISRC: USPXQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjEpV1JN-lk



Official Website: https://bongoboyrecords.com/outofthegaragevolumethree/

Download Album: http://cdbaby.com/cd/outofthegaragevolume3

Media Contact
Monique Grimme
9084551576
***@bongoboyrecords.com
Source:
Email:***@bongoboyrecords.com Email Verified
Tags:Bongo Boy Records, Garage Rock, Out Of The Garage
Industry:Music
Location:Belvidere - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Products
